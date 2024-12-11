Major landlord to appoint residents to board amid governance restructure

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Large Midlands-based landlord Orbit is due to announce details of two residents who will join the group board as part of its governance restructure.
The 47,000-home association told Inside Housing that two candidates have accepted offers for the non-executive director roles and that an announcement is expected early next month.
The recruitment process started in July.
At the same time, Orbit is combining its housing association board and its group board as part of a restructure.
It will be the first time that residents have joined the Coventry-based landlord’s group board, although it already has tenants on its housing association board.
A number of other landlords across the UK also have residents on their boards.
A spokesperson for Orbit said the residents will play “an important part in challenging us and helping to shape the future direction of Orbit”.
Asked by Inside Housing why it decided to combine the boards, the spokesperson said the organisation has been reviewing its governance to ensure it has a “laser-sharp focus” on its residents’ priorities. The move is also part of its new 2030 corporate strategy.
“This has resulted in us simplifying our governance structure, bringing together the Orbit housing association board with the Orbit group board under one common board to oversee all aspects of operational and strategic direction,” the spokesperson said.
Orbit currently has a G1/V2 rating for governance and financial viability with the English regulator. It has yet to be graded under the consumer standards.
The landlord said having residents on its group board is part of an ambition to provide “among the best customer experience of any housing association in the country”.
Orbit appointed a new customer experience director in October.
The landlord also announced, alongside its plans for a governance restructure, that it has appointed a new chair.
Stephen Jack, who is currently the chair of London landlord Octavia, which is due to merge with Abri, will take take up the post next month.
Mr Jack, who will step down from Octavia later this month, is a replacement for David Weaver, who has served the maximum term of office as chair of Orbit.
In its last full year, Orbit reported a 39% drop in surplus to £54.9m after a fall in turnover and higher costs.
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