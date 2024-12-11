Major landlord to appoint residents to board amid governance restructure

The 47,000-home association told Inside Housing that two candidates have accepted offers for the non-executive director roles and that an announcement is expected early next month.

The recruitment process started in July.

At the same time, Orbit is combining its housing association board and its group board as part of a restructure.

It will be the first time that residents have joined the Coventry-based landlord’s group board, although it already has tenants on its housing association board.

A number of other landlords across the UK also have residents on their boards.