Major landlord to deliver 111 homes on brownfield site

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Network Homes has revealed plans to deliver 111 affordable homes after it completed a land purchase in Welwyn Garden City.
The 21,000-home landlord purchased a brownfield site at Bridge Road East in Welwyn Garden City to deliver the planned one and two-bedroom apartments.
With funding from Homes England, the development will be made up of 18 homes for social rent, 37 for affordable rent and 56 for shared ownership.
The site will be constructed by New Ways Construction and the homes are being built using offsite construction methods.
The landlord said that residents are likely to move in by early 2025, with an aim of filling all homes by the end of the year.
David Gooch, executive director of development Network Homes, said: “It’s great we can proceed with this fantastic development, which will deliver much-needed new homes for people in district of Welwyn Hatfield.
“It supports our strategic objective of increasing the number of homes for people in housing need. It also comes at an exciting time for Network Homes as we pursue proposed merger with Sovereign Housing Association, which could deliver 25,000 affordable homes across Southern England over the next decade.”
Network Homes recently revealed the new executive team and board that will lead the 82,000-home organisation created through its merger Sovereign.
The two landlords announced plans in March for the tie-up, which will create a giant landlord known as Sovereign Network Group.
The proposed merger remains on track to complete in October, but is subject to final approval from both organisations’ boards.
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