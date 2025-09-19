Major landlords back support for residents over winter after latest food insecurity report

The latest update builds on that research, and finds that support is still needed for households facing food insecurity, especially as winter approaches and children return to school.

The 2024 impact report revealed that the LFIN held 76 winter markets across London, distributing 35 tonnes of food between November 2023 and January 2024.

Peabody, the social housing charity HACT and The Felix Project, a food redistribution charity, set up the London Food Insecurity Network (LFIN) in March 2023 with the aim of making sure no social housing resident goes to bed hungry.

The report highlighted research by the Food Foundation, which found that 7.3 million adults were affected by food insecurity across the UK and 5% of households reported not eating for a whole day.

Additionally, 12% of households not on free school meals said they had smaller meals or skipped meals because they could not afford or access enough food.

It also pointed to the work of the new ‘Cook for Change’ initiative, launched by Peabody in partnership with consultant Fusion 21, and social enterprise Cook for Good.

The project provides a subsided three-day bootcamp and mentorship for people with a food project and desire to deliver social impact.

Sahil Khan, director of community strategy, partnerships and funding at Peabody, said: “The London Food Insecurity Network was created to challenge the idea that food poverty is inevitable. In just two years, we’ve mobilised over 30 housing associations, voluntary and community organisations.

“We’ve also delivered enough food for 84,900 meals and supported 63 community-led events that go far beyond food in the past 12 months.

“They build trust, connection and resilience. This year’s report shows that when we act collectively, we can shift from crisis response to long-term change.”