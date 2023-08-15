Major landlords complete 370-home stock transfer in the South East

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Two major landlords have completed a stock transfer of 370 homes across Oxfordshire and Berkshire.
Stonewater has purchased 370 homes from Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) in a bid to strengthen its portfolio across those two regions.
The tenures include 134 shared ownership homes, 49 leaseholds and 187 for general needs.
Stonewater already has a presence in the South East, owning or managing 1,050 properties within the boundaries of a number of local authorities, including Oxford City Council, South Oxfordshire District Council and West Berkshire Council.
The landlord said the tenanted transfer follows a consultation period with residents and that it is committed to ensuring that services will not be interrupted during the process.
Patrick Chauvin, chief officer of safety, assets and sustainability at Stonewater, said: “We already have a strong portfolio of homes in Berkshire and Oxfordshire, so understand the needs of and challenges faced by customers.
“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing regarding the acquisition of 370 additional homes and are looking forward to working with customers to ensure they have affordable homes that they can feel safe and comfortable in, within communities they can feel proud of.”
Guy Palmer, director of regeneration at MTVH, said: “MTVH selected Stonewater due to its strong local presence and high standards of service which MTVH residents have come to expect. We are confident that this transfer to Stonewater is in the best interests of our customers who have been engaged throughout the sale process.
“MTVH has conducted several other similar transfers to regional RPs [registered providers] since 2019 to enable it to focus on its key geographical areas of operation; this latest sale to Stonewater continues these efforts.”
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