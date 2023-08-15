Major landlords complete 370-home stock transfer in the South East

Stonewater has purchased 370 homes from Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) in a bid to strengthen its portfolio across those two regions.

The tenures include 134 shared ownership homes, 49 leaseholds and 187 for general needs.

Stonewater already has a presence in the South East, owning or managing 1,050 properties within the boundaries of a number of local authorities, including Oxford City Council, South Oxfordshire District Council and West Berkshire Council.