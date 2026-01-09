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A number of the UK’s biggest housing associations have voiced concern over the “considerable” cost of having to upgrade heat networks under imminent new government rules.
Social landlords have told Inside Housing that bringing their communal heating systems up to new standards will lead to challenging financial decisions and could further hamper homebuilding.
Under the government’s new Heat Network Technical Assurance Scheme (HNTAS), heat network operators will have to comply with new technical standards, according to a guidance document.
New consumer protection rules are being launched on 27 January to allow Ofgem to begin regulating heat networks, while a consultation on HNTAS regulations will be launched. HNTAS will become mandatory once it is consulted on and finalised.
According to consumer protection group the Heat Trust, the cost of remediating all existing heat networks to meet the standards could be as much as £5bn, with social landlords and leaseholders potentially on the hook.
Heat networks are communal or district heating systems that provide heat and hot water to multiple dwellings or buildings, from a central plant room or energy centre. There are more than 500,000 households connected to heat networks across the UK, according to the Heat Trust.
Many heat networks are believed to have been designed and constructed poorly and are highly inefficient, with much of the heat generated leaking in transmission from energy centre to home, resulting in much higher fuel use and heating costs, according to the the Heat Trust.
Although the government is providing £77m funding through its Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES), it is unclear where the rest of the funding to meet the new standards will come from.
Katy Lowe, head of asset management at Sovereign Network Group (SNG), told Inside Housing that the association supports the principles of the HNTAS framework and is currently assessing the impact of the new regulations.
But she added: “We recognise that implementing the regulations may require making some challenging decisions for both our existing properties and the delivery of new homes.”
However, she said: “We remain fully committed to delivering around 2,500 homes per year through our development pipeline.”
Kevin Garvey, head of member relations at the National Housing Federation, also voiced some fears.
“While positive in principle, we are concerned about the considerable additional costs this will generate for housing associations, at a time when our sector must meet several other important new regulatory requirements, on top of the pressing need to deliver a generation of new social homes.
“It’s vital that any changes introduced are workable, with realistic transition times and a recognition of the need to ensure any upgrades are affordable to leaseholders.
“We also urge the government to ensure the Warm Homes Plan includes dedicated funding to support these changes.”
A spokesperson for G15 landlord Notting Hill Genesis said: “We fully support HNTAS” as it will bring a clear and consistent framework for heat networks to drive better performance and improve things for residents.
But they added: “A significant implication for providers will be the requirement to install heat meters in existing homes. This represents a fundamental change for many schemes that have historically been treated as communal heating rather than regulated heat networks.
“While working to achieve compliance will increase costs in the short to medium term, we do not expect HNTAS to affect our development pipeline.”
Rob Lane, chief property officer at Clarion, told Inside Housing: “The main challenge for Clarion – we have around 160 heat networks – and other housing associations will be the costs and timescales involved as the regulations apply both to new developments but also to legacy networks that will need to be upgraded over a set timeframe.
“The availability of supply chain needed to facilitate these upgrades is also something we are considering.
“We agree in principle that these regulation changes are needed to provide customer protection; strengthen accountability; and improve planning, construction and maintenance of heat networks which remain an efficient and affordable solution for our residents.
“We are committed to working with Ofgem and DESNZ [the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero] wherever possible to influence these regulations and ensure we are compliant.”
Giving evidence to the London Assembly’s Environment Committee yesterday, Peabody said that HNTAS is going to be “pretty expensive” and that “some element” will have to be “passed down to customers”. Peabody has about 11,000 homes connected to heat networks.
Richard Ellis, director of sustainability at Peabody, said: “The only thing that we can do, we can make as much use of the grants as possible that are available for improving on the technical side. That should then improve efficiency, which will then help bring down some of the tariff. But we have had to employ six people in the heat network scene and there is a cost to that.
“If we move that somewhere else it means that someone else isn’t getting a kitchen, or we’re not building something else. So at some point we can’t be subsidising it too much, unfortunately, so we can make it as sufficient as possible. But subsidy would be a difficult thing for us to do.”
Mr Ellis added: “We are housing providers, and now we’ve become energy operators, and that wasn’t what we originally were set up for.
“So we don’t have the economies of scale that British Gas have, so it’s going to take us a while to get to work out exactly how to do this as efficiently.”
The Heat Trust has said local authorities and housing associations managing heat networks will face disproportionate financial challenges, given the extensive upgrades required for their heat networks. The costs can only be met by diverting income from rents away from other priority areas such as repairs, maintenance and net zero improvements, it said.
The non-profit added that individual leaseholders, who are more likely to access heat networks because they are more likely to live in flats, could face costs between £10,000 and £20,000 per property for heat network system replacements or retrofits.
Stephen Knight, director of the Heat Trust, told Inside Housing: “Heat Trust has long maintained that minimum technical standards for heat networks are essential to address the issues that lots of residents face with existing systems that can be inefficient and unreliable.
“The HNTAS is therefore necessary and welcome, and should be brought forward as quickly as possible.
“However, without a clear plan for how poorly performing systems are fixed, and how that work will be paid for, there is a real risk that leaseholders – along with housing associations and local authorities – are left paying for problems they did not cause.
“Residents have already suffered from the high costs of paying for inefficient systems, and it would be deeply unfair if they faced the double whammy of high capital costs to rectify poor performance.”
In a letter responding to Mr Knight, Baroness Taylor of Stevenage, parliamentary under-secretary of state for housing and local government, said that HNTAS was “being designed to allow networks to make improvements over several years to spread the cost of upgrades”, adding that there had been discussions on “what a reasonable time means for different types of networks”.
Martin McCluskey, minister for energy consumers, also responded to Mr Knight, saying: “The [HNTAS] scheme is underpinned by the principle that, on average, savings generated by undertaking improvement works outweigh their costs.
“Regulation of technical standards is expected to have positive financial impacts on heat networks through fuel input savings and reduced operational costs in the medium to longer term.”
Mr McCluskey added: “Applying the ‘developer pays’ principle would be challenging for older networks where developers are likely to be harder to trace due to the lack of an audit trail.
“Department officials acknowledge that this approach may be more viable for recently commissioned networks which have become operational in the last few years.
“Finally, it is important to recognise that poor performance is not always caused solely by design or construction, but by a variety of other factors such as poor maintenance practices, and it would be challenging to determine where the balance of liability would sit in many cases. We would welcome your views on how these challenges might be overcome.”
The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero told Inside Housing: “Heat networks provide communities with low-cost and efficient heat systems.
“We know some existing heat networks are inefficient and we will be consulting on new technical standards to upgrade existing networks and ensure that future ones are well designed, efficien, and delivering benefits to consumers from day one.”
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been approached for comment.
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