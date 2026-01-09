Giving evidence to the London Assembly’s Environment Committee yesterday, Peabody said that HNTAS is going to be “pretty expensive” and that “some element” will have to be “passed down to customers”. Peabody has about 11,000 homes connected to heat networks.

Richard Ellis, director of sustainability at Peabody, said: “The only thing that we can do, we can make as much use of the grants as possible that are available for improving on the technical side. That should then improve efficiency, which will then help bring down some of the tariff. But we have had to employ six people in the heat network scene and there is a cost to that.

“If we move that somewhere else it means that someone else isn’t getting a kitchen, or we’re not building something else. So at some point we can’t be subsidising it too much, unfortunately, so we can make it as sufficient as possible. But subsidy would be a difficult thing for us to do.”

Mr Ellis added: “We are housing providers, and now we’ve become energy operators, and that wasn’t what we originally were set up for.

“So we don’t have the economies of scale that British Gas have, so it’s going to take us a while to get to work out exactly how to do this as efficiently.”

The Heat Trust has said local authorities and housing associations managing heat networks will face disproportionate financial challenges, given the extensive upgrades required for their heat networks. The costs can only be met by diverting income from rents away from other priority areas such as repairs, maintenance and net zero improvements, it said.

The non-profit added that individual leaseholders, who are more likely to access heat networks because they are more likely to live in flats, could face costs between £10,000 and £20,000 per property for heat network system replacements or retrofits.

Stephen Knight, director of the Heat Trust, told Inside Housing: “Heat Trust has long maintained that minimum technical standards for heat networks are essential to address the issues that lots of residents face with existing systems that can be inefficient and unreliable.

“The HNTAS is therefore necessary and welcome, and should be brought forward as quickly as possible.

“However, without a clear plan for how poorly performing systems are fixed, and how that work will be paid for, there is a real risk that leaseholders – along with housing associations and local authorities – are left paying for problems they did not cause.

“Residents have already suffered from the high costs of paying for inefficient systems, and it would be deeply unfair if they faced the double whammy of high capital costs to rectify poor performance.”

In a letter responding to Mr Knight, Baroness Taylor of Stevenage, parliamentary under-secretary of state for housing and local government, said that HNTAS was “being designed to allow networks to make improvements over several years to spread the cost of upgrades”, adding that there had been discussions on “what a reasonable time means for different types of networks”.

Martin McCluskey, minister for energy consumers, also responded to Mr Knight, saying: “The [HNTAS] scheme is underpinned by the principle that, on average, savings generated by undertaking improvement works outweigh their costs.

“Regulation of technical standards is expected to have positive financial impacts on heat networks through fuel input savings and reduced operational costs in the medium to longer term.”

Mr McCluskey added: “Applying the ‘developer pays’ principle would be challenging for older networks where developers are likely to be harder to trace due to the lack of an audit trail.

“Department officials acknowledge that this approach may be more viable for recently commissioned networks which have become operational in the last few years.

“Finally, it is important to recognise that poor performance is not always caused solely by design or construction, but by a variety of other factors such as poor maintenance practices, and it would be challenging to determine where the balance of liability would sit in many cases. We would welcome your views on how these challenges might be overcome.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero told Inside Housing: “Heat networks provide communities with low-cost and efficient heat systems.

“We know some existing heat networks are inefficient and we will be consulting on new technical standards to upgrade existing networks and ensure that future ones are well designed, efficien, and delivering benefits to consumers from day one.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been approached for comment.