Major lenders temporarily pull mortgage deals amid market volatility

Halifax, Virgin Money, Clydesdale Bank and Skipton Building Society all announced yesterday (Monday) they were temporarily removing mortgage products from sale, as the pound slumped in value.

In a statement, Halifax – part of Lloyds Banking Group – said it was withdrawing all products that come with a fee “as a result of significant changes in the cost of funding”.

Fee-paying mortgages allow borrowers to pay a fee in exchange for a lower interest rate. The bank added there was no change to product rates, and that it was still offering offer fee-free options for borrowers.