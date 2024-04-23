Major London landlord completes stock transfer with smaller provider amid deficit warning

The stock transfer with NHG saw Hightown Housing Association take on the homes, all of which are supported housing properties based in Hertfordshire.

NHG was approached for a comment on the transfer after it warned earlier today (Tuesday 23 April) that it would post a deficit for 2023-24 due to “exceptional” one-off costs of £110m.

The supported housing properties that were transferred are for people with a range of learning disabilities. These are in Bushey, Hemel Hempstead, Welwyn Garden City, Hitchin, and Letchworth Garden City.

Hightown staff already provide support for residents at 23 of the homes.