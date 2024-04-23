Major London landlord completes stock transfer with smaller provider amid deficit warning

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Large London landlord Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) has transferred 51 homes to a Hertfordshire housing association after warning of a significant financial deficit for 2023-24.
The stock transfer with NHG saw Hightown Housing Association take on the homes, all of which are supported housing properties based in Hertfordshire.
NHG was approached for a comment on the transfer after it warned earlier today (Tuesday 23 April) that it would post a deficit for 2023-24 due to “exceptional” one-off costs of £110m.
The supported housing properties that were transferred are for people with a range of learning disabilities. These are in Bushey, Hemel Hempstead, Welwyn Garden City, Hitchin, and Letchworth Garden City.
Hightown staff already provide support for residents at 23 of the homes.
Hightown had its A3 long-term issuer rating upheld by credit rating agency Moody’s in March, while its outlook was upgraded from negative to stable.
David Bogle, chief executive of Hightown, said: “We are delighted to have taken on the management of these care and supported housing properties in Hertfordshire, one of our core areas of operation.
“We look forward to providing high-quality landlord services to our residents in these homes, many of which already receive high-quality support from Hightown staff.”
NHG first warned in November 2023 that a fall in the sale of new homes and increased repair, building and fire safety costs would impact on its operating surplus.
That month, the association reported a 79% fall in its half-year surplus from April to September 2023 to £18.3m, compared with £87m the year before.
Since November, NHG said it had “identified and investigated some one-off items”, which will result in a “material deterioration” in its full-year forecast.
These provisions and write-offs amount to an “exceptional” charge of £110m, it said, “which will result in a full-year deficit”.
In its recent statement, the association insisted that it “remains financially strong” and is “committed to improvement in homes for our residents”.
NHG will provide a more detailed trading update for the year ended 31 March 2024 in June, ahead of its full-year results.
In its last full-year results for 2022-23, the landlord booked a surplus of £106m, despite falling turnover from sales and a £6.9m building safety compensation payment to residents.
In the same year, NHG wrote down eight development schemes after factoring in lower sale prices due to the challenging economic environment.
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