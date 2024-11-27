Major London landlord downgraded to G3 amid ‘serious’ consumer failings

The judgement added: “Currently, the delegation of health and safety risks between three different committees is not effectively managed, resulting in the board not having comprehensive assurance on the health and safety of tenants in their homes.”

On NHG’s governance, the regulator said it had found “insufficient evidence that NHG has an appropriate and robust business-planning, risk and control framework that allows it to adequately manage and address risks”.

The 67,500-home group is the first G15 landlord to be given a C3 consumer rating. Its financial viability rating remained unchanged at V2.

For the consumer grading, the regulator highlighted a “substantial backlog” of more than 2,000 overdue fire safety remediation actions.

“Although actions are being completed at an increased rate, the volume of overdue actions is high, with some overdue by at least 12 months,” the judgement said.

The RSH also pointed to a “lack of data on whether legal requirements had been met in a large number of third-party-managed buildings”, a repairs backlog and a lack of up-to-date, accurate stock data.

The regulator said there were “serious failings in NHG’s delivery of the outcomes of the consumer standards and significant improvement is needed, specifically in relation to the outcomes in the safety and quality standard”.

The RSH said: “NHG is not meeting its own timescales for the completion of its repairs, maintenance and planned improvements, and this has been a factor in creating a repairs backlog.”

Patrick Franco, chief executive of NHG, described the judgement as “very disappointing”.

He said: “I joined Notting Hill Genesis last year to work alongside dedicated colleagues and improve services for our 130,000 residents, and I am sorry that they are still not getting the service they deserve.

“Today’s regulatory judgement is very disappointing for Notting Hill Genesis, but it confirms the need for us to redouble efforts in our ongoing drive to become a more resident-focused organisation.”