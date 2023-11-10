L&Q told the stock market that its capital expenditure is expected to peak in this financial year as it focuses on its existing homes and looks to reduce risk across the business.

The Q2 trading update for the six months to the end of 30 September 2023 show that L&Q’s turnover was down from £533m to £506m compared to the same period last year.

Its operating surplus was also reduced by £14m to £158m.

The 109,000-home landlord’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was reduced to £150m from £164m, on a margin of 27%. At the same time, social housing lettings interest cover stood at 116%. Sales as a percentage of turnover fell from just over half to 30%.