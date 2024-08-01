Major London landlord launches new £75m charitable foundation 

It will work with local partners to tackle food insecurity, debt issues, skill gaps, educational needs, health and well-being.

The Molly Huggins Foundation, named after MTVH’s founder, will invest millions into community-impact projects over the next decade.

The housing association said the charity had been set up to tackle the cost of living crisis for its residents, which it warned would become the “new normal” without “urgent action”.

Projects the foundation will support include training residents to become community representatives at Clapham Park in south London, a phone service called Pocket Power that residents can call to receive advice about reducing household bills, and a food bank on the Roundshaw estate in Sutton that supports over 400 families. MTVH said 7.2 million people were living in food insecurity last year, up from 2.5 million the year before.

The 57,000-home association also pointed to a deficit of 1.2 milion new homes over the next decade, 830,000 of which are social rent; 142,000 children are living in temporary accommodation.

Geeta Nanda, chief executive of MTVH, announced she was stepping down from her role after 16 years, to join Crisis, the homelessness charity.

Ms Nanda said the UK’s housing crisis was “one of the greatest challenges of our time”, adding that almost two-thirds of children and working-age adults in poverty live in families where at least one adult works.

“We welcome the early engagement with the government and now ask that they ensure that the resources are in place to deliver the homes, across a full range of tenures, which our nation so desperately needs.

“Of all the challenges I have seen in my 35 years in the housing sector, the breadth of the hardship and poverty we now see across our society is truly unique,” she said.