Major London landlord launches scholarships to boost diversity in architecture and sustainability 

The UK’s largest housing association has announced a new scholarship programme to boost diversity in architecture and sustainability #UKhousing

Working with the London Neighbourhood Scholarship (LNS) Trust, Clarion will offer three William Sutton Prize scholarships of £15,000 to be distributed in £5,000 instalments over three years to architecture students from underrepresented backgrounds who are living in London.

It will provide funding to support students from low-income households and social-housing backgrounds through their degree courses.

The new initiative will mark Clarion’s 125th anniversary, and has been developed to increase diversity in architecture and sustainability.

The sixth year of Clarion’s William Sutton innovation prize opened for applications in January, with winners sharing a £125,000 cash pot.

The fund, financed by the UK’s largest housing association and its corporate partners, will be awarded to “ideas and innovations that transform the lives of social housing residents”.

The prize is named after Clarion’s founder, entrepreneur William Sutton, who left his fortune to create some of the first social housing in London in 1900.

One of the new scholarships has been sponsored by architecture practice Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, and it is hoped that the new programme will increase diversity and level the playing field for young people entering the profession.

Clarion is also offering two scholarships providing financial and career support to students of sustainability who live, or have lived, in social housing.

Working with financial education specialists Blackbullion, the housing association is offering two scholarships of £18,000, to be distributed in three yearly instalments of £6,000.