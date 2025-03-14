Major London landlord launches scholarships to boost diversity in architecture and sustainability 

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The UK’s largest housing association has announced a new scholarship programme as part of the sixth William Sutton Prize.
The new initiative will mark Clarion’s 125th anniversary, and has been developed to increase diversity in architecture and sustainability.
It will provide funding to support students from low-income households and social-housing backgrounds through their degree courses.
Working with the London Neighbourhood Scholarship (LNS) Trust, Clarion will offer three William Sutton Prize scholarships of £15,000 to be distributed in £5,000 instalments over three years to architecture students from underrepresented backgrounds who are living in London.
The sixth year of Clarion’s William Sutton innovation prize opened for applications in January, with winners sharing a £125,000 cash pot.
The fund, financed by the UK’s largest housing association and its corporate partners, will be awarded to “ideas and innovations that transform the lives of social housing residents”.
The prize is named after Clarion’s founder, entrepreneur William Sutton, who left his fortune to create some of the first social housing in London in 1900.
One of the new scholarships has been sponsored by architecture practice Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, and it is hoped that the new programme will increase diversity and level the playing field for young people entering the profession.
Clarion is also offering two scholarships providing financial and career support to students of sustainability who live, or have lived, in social housing.
Working with financial education specialists Blackbullion, the housing association is offering two scholarships of £18,000, to be distributed in three yearly instalments of £6,000.
In addition to funding, scholars will also benefit from a tailored package of career support, including mentorship, internships and work experience opportunities facilitated by jobs and training experts in Clarion Futures, the landlord’s charitable foundation.
Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion, said: “Through these scholarships, it is my hope that we’ll be able to help level the playing field and encourage a more diverse body of future architects and sustainability professionals, removing the stress of having to work through university to pay the bills, buy materials and fund study trips.
“To maximise impact, our focus is on providing opportunities for social housing residents and those from low-income households in London. In addition to financial support, we’ll also be offering scholars access to mentoring and work placements to help them kickstart their careers, welcoming them into the William Sutton Prize family.”
Applications for the architecture scholarships close on 28 April, and sustainability students can apply until 23 May. Scholars will be selected following the publication of A-level results in August.
Jas Bhalla, founding trustee of the LNS Trust and a former William Sutton Prize winner, said: “We are very grateful and incredibly excited about Clarion’s generous sponsorship of three architecture students from underrepresented groups through the William Sutton Prize scholarships.
“As someone who studied architecture on a scholarship, I know first-hand how vital this support can be in removing financial barriers to create much-needed opportunities for social mobility. By investing in diverse voices, we help shape a more inclusive and representative future for the field. I very much look forward to working with Clarion and the other trustees to select this year’s cohort of LNS scholars.”
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