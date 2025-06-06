Major London landlord secures £250m loan through bond aggregator

The 57,000-home landlord has raised the funds through Blend, a subsidiary of The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC). It is the first loan MTVH has agreed through Blend, but it has previously used THFC to borrow around £65m.

Ian Johnson, MTVH’s chief financial officer, who is retiring this autumn, said the new loan will “back our strategy to build more affordable homes and continue to invest in our existing estate”.

In unaudited results published this week, the G15 landlord revealed that its completions fell by 39%, to 544, in its last financial year.