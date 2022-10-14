Major sector bodies call for government to cap rent rises no lower than 7%

Housing trade bodies the National Housing Federation (NHF) and the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) have both warned the government that any cap below this from next April could have significant impacts on social landlords’ ability to invest in homes in the future.

The consultation, which closed this week, saw the government offer three options for a proposed rent rise cap – 3%, 5% and 7% – in light of record inflation and the ongoing cost of living crisis. However, the government has stated that the 5% mark is its preference.

The choices signal a departure from the status quo, in which social housing rent rises are capped at the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1%, set each September. But in the current climate, this could equate to an 11% rise for social and affordable rent levels.

“In the face of [the current] exceptional challenges, we think there is a strong case for making a temporary amendment to the CPI+1% policy next year to provide a backstop of protection for social housing tenants,” the consultation document said.

Gavin Smart, chief executive of the CIH, said the organisation is clear that affordability for tenants is of “utmost importance”.

But he added: “Rents need to be balanced with the need for ongoing investment in housing quality, development and supply to ensure tenants and residents continue to see the quality of homes and services that they have every right to expect.”