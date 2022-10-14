Major sector bodies call for government to cap rent rises no lower than 7%

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Major social housing sector bodies have called for the government to set a ceiling of no lower than 7% for rent rises over the coming year, in their responses to a government consultation.
Housing trade bodies the National Housing Federation (NHF) and the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) have both warned the government that any cap below this from next April could have significant impacts on social landlords’ ability to invest in homes in the future.
The consultation, which closed this week, saw the government offer three options for a proposed rent rise cap – 3%, 5% and 7% – in light of record inflation and the ongoing cost of living crisis. However, the government has stated that the 5% mark is its preference.
The choices signal a departure from the status quo, in which social housing rent rises are capped at the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1%, set each September. But in the current climate, this could equate to an 11% rise for social and affordable rent levels.
“In the face of [the current] exceptional challenges, we think there is a strong case for making a temporary amendment to the CPI+1% policy next year to provide a backstop of protection for social housing tenants,” the consultation document said.
Gavin Smart, chief executive of the CIH, said the organisation is clear that affordability for tenants is of “utmost importance”.
But he added: “Rents need to be balanced with the need for ongoing investment in housing quality, development and supply to ensure tenants and residents continue to see the quality of homes and services that they have every right to expect.”
In its response to the consultation, the CIH said that even with no government intervention, it would expect most housing providers to raise rents by “significantly” less than CPI plus 1%.
“Rent increases below CPI will however mean reduced investment without additional government support, which will impact tenants and residents,” the response said.
Analysis by the CIH found that 3% and 5% rent rise ceilings would lead to a drop in operating expenditure of up to 9% for local authorities and around 7% for housing associations.
For a 7% cap on rent rises, it found that the impact on operating expenditure would be 5-7% for local authorities and 3-5% for housing associations.
“Even at the highest cap providers would have to take difficult decisions about what to prioritise and how to make savings, but this would be more manageable,” the response said.
“Our analysis suggests it would allow social housing providers to adapt increases to their context and target support for residents facing affordability challenges.”
The CIH’s response also called on the government to impose the new cap for no longer than 12 months given the ongoing economic uncertainty.
It also called for supported housing to be made exempt, “reflecting its vulnerable financial position and viability risks”, and for the government to make provision for a “catch-up” mechanism to allow rents to gradually rise once inflation levels off.
“As government considers consultation responses, we would urge it to consider the wider policy landscape – the need for welfare reform, decarbonisation of the residential sector, affordable housing supply and homelessness prevention – as well as lessons learned from the previous rent freeze,” Mr Smart said.
“Any decision to cap rents will have long-term impacts, so we welcome the government’s commitment to consult separately on social rent policy from 2025 and look forward to further details so that both tenants and providers can have confidence that our much-needed social housing is safeguarded,” he added.
The CIH’s position on the rent cap level reflects that of the NHF.
“We state that 7% is the minimum level which would give boards discretion to target support and adapt to their organisation’s particular context,” the NHF said in a statement this week accompanying its response.
The NHF also called for a one-year limit on the new arrangements, an exemption for supported housing and grants for providers to facilitate ongoing investment in homes and services.
Geeta Nanda, chair of the G15 and chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley, warned that any cap would result in “difficult choices” having to be made.
“While ensuring the safety of all the homes we provide is our number-one priority, the consequences of low rent ceilings could potentially see planned building safety works slowed down, as well as investment in existing homes having to be delivered over a longer period,” she said. “Fewer new affordable homes will be built, progress on decarbonisation and retrofitting will be curtailed, and the financial capacity of organisations will be reduced if key ratings and measures are negatively affected.”
Ms Nanda called on the government to admit such impacts to residents “in the spirit of transparency”.
The G15’s response to the consultation, which it will publish shortly, does not express a direct preference for one of the proposed cap levels.
It said: “Not-for-profit housing associations should be allowed to set rents independently as heavily regulated organisations that are best placed to achieve the right balance on such matters in the context of residents’ needs and the long-term requirements of organisations,” the G15 response said.
Mike Ainsley, chair of the National Federation of ALMOs, said that the government must answer this question: “If rents don’t rise with inflation but no additional support is given to local authorities or their ALMOs, where do we find the investment to pay for the services our residents need and how do we keep their homes in good condition and meet our climate change responsibilities?”
He added: “A rent cap makes a great headline – but unless government also helps plug the investment gap, residents will suffer in the long term.”
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