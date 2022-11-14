Major UK house builders Vistry and Countryside complete merger

The deal will see the new combined company become the second biggest house builder in the UK, behind Barratt Homes.

A previous statement stated that the combined business revenue was expected to increase to more than £3bn per annum in the medium term.

In an announcement, Vistry and Countryside – the fifth and seventh biggest builders before the merger – said the combination of their shares was finalised on 11 November after being legally approved in the High Court the day before.

Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry, described the deal as “a historic day for our business”.