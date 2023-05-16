Major UK insurance firm accepts leaseholders should be protected from fire safety costs in blocks owned by its funds

The UK’s largest insurer has accepted that leaseholders at buildings with fire safety defects owned by its investment funds are protected from paying for the cost of repairs #UKhousing

“This means that many leaseholders in buildings owned by these SPVs will not have to contribute to remediation costs at all,” it said.

But in a statement shared with cladding campaigners last week, the firm said properties owned by its Investors Ground Rent Fund special purpose vehicles (SPVs) are “associated with the Aviva Group and as landlords do meet the contribution condition”.

Aviva, which manages pension funds owning dozens of buildings caught up in the cladding crisis, has previously resisted accepting responsibility for fixing them.

The firm, which has £223bn of assets under management, manages a fund that owns around 1,000 residential apartment buildings across England and Wales, comprising around 40,000 apartments.

Dozens of these blocks – like many around the UK – have been caught up in the building safety crisis in recent years, with repair bills running into the millions per building.

Aviva did not confirm how many buildings are impacted or the size of its potential liability.

But it had previously denied responsibility for many buildings, saying that responsibility lay with management companies or that the buildings were not owned directly by Aviva.

Its acceptance of responsibility follows new laws coming into effect that protect qualifying leaseholders from building safety costs where the landlord or the wider group of companies it is part of has a net worth greater than £2m per building they own.

It means the costs will either fall to the original developer, if they can be found, or Aviva if they cannot. The firm may seek to recover them from another responsible party.

The statement was first given to resident campaigners from the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign, who obtained a share in Aviva in order to attend the company’s AGM and put questions on behalf of affected leaseholders.