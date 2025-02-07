Major Welsh landlord cuts housing officer patch size in half

The 10,000-home association hopes the new service will “strengthen relationships between tenants and the housing team, making support more tailored, proactive and accessible”.

The service uses a ‘team around the tenant’ approach, which draws on best practice in social care and marks “a pioneering initiative for Wales”, Trivallis said.

Trivallis has introduced a new community housing service, which will see patch sizes drop from 700 homes to 350.

Duncan Forbes, chief executive of Trivallis, said the service was a “game-changer” for the landlord.

“We’ve listened carefully to tenants and staff, and recognised that our previous service model, with large patch sizes of 600 to 700 homes per housing officer, made it difficult to provide personalised, proactive support,” he said.

“It often felt reactive and transactional, limiting our ability to truly empower tenants. It was clear we needed to change to better meet the needs of our tenants and communities.”

Trivallis is also increasing staff numbers and creating collaborative local area teams across housing, safeguarding, lettings and well-being, as well as partnerships with health, education and local services.

It said it will aim to address issues like anti-social behaviour early on and has introduced a new staff portal with the aim of improving communication and resolving tenant issues more quickly.