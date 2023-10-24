Major Welsh landlord sets out new damp and mould approach

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A major Welsh social landlord has set out a new approach to preventing mould and damp in its properties.
Pontypridd-based association Trivallis, which provides 10,000 homes for thousands of families across Rhondda Cynon Taf in South Wales, has launched its Warm and Well campaign.
Concerns over damp and mould have been in the spotlight since the high-profile inquest into the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak last year, who died after prolonged exposure to mould in his home.
His family had complained to Rochdale Boroughwide Housing about the state of their property for years.
Following this, Trivallis has now pledged to give tenants “clearer information on how to report and solve damp issues” and help residents “take simple and affordable steps to stop these problems”.
The landlord said it created a damp and mould team to “ensure the right resource and expertise is available to help those that need it the most”.
At the same time, a pilot initiative will see “fix it kits” made available for those unable to afford more expensive treatments and materials to tackle early signs of damp and mould.
Tenants will also be given leaflets and be signposted to a dedicated area on the landlord’s website.
A spokesperson for association said that Trivallis is looking to give more realistic and specific guidance to tenants than ever before.
Keiron Montague, executive director of communities at Trivallis, said: “Damp, mould and condensation has been a long-standing challenge. To truly make a difference for our tenants facing these issues, we realised we needed to do things differently.
“This year, our campaign takes a different approach, focusing on helping you keep your home warm and dry rather than just addressing damp and mould after they appear. Our goal is to enhance your quality of life by actively supporting you in staying warm and well at home.
“But we’re not doing this alone. We’re collaborating with partners to provide the right resources and community support. We understand that together with our tenants and the community, we can achieve this goal.”
A new Housing Quality Standard was announced today by the Welsh government, which believes this will see the biggest changes to social housing standards in more than 20 years.
As part of the plans, all habitable rooms, staircases and landings located within the home should have suitable floor coverings at the change of tenancy, alongside improving issues such as damp and mould, broadband access and building safety.
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