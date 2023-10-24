Major Welsh landlord sets out new damp and mould approach

Pontypridd-based association Trivallis, which provides 10,000 homes for thousands of families across Rhondda Cynon Taf in South Wales, has launched its Warm and Well campaign.

Concerns over damp and mould have been in the spotlight since the high-profile inquest into the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak last year, who died after prolonged exposure to mould in his home.

His family had complained to Rochdale Boroughwide Housing about the state of their property for years.

Following this, Trivallis has now pledged to give tenants “clearer information on how to report and solve damp issues” and help residents “take simple and affordable steps to stop these problems”.