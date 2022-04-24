Majority of landlords report fall in rent arrears during pandemic, research finds

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Two-thirds of housing associations ended the pandemic with lower rent arrears than they had at the beginning despite the economic hardship facing tenants and the eviction ban, new research has found.
A report based on 20 landlords, commissioned by PlaceShapers, WHG and the National Housing Federation (NHF), found the majority had reduced the rent debt owed to them over the course of the pandemic.
Titled What happens when the rule book is taken away, the report argued that the cultural and legal changes brought on by lockdown restrictions meant associations had to transform how they worked with their tenants.
The research set out to investigate how the 20 landlords, including Optivo, Sovereign and Stockport Homes, responded to the prospect of skyrocketing arrears as more tenants were forced into economic hardship.
It also looked into how the pandemic-related eviction ban changed systems and processes overnight.
Researchers found that the lockdown restrictions provided an opportunity for creativity and innovation as staff got to grips with a fast-changing external environment and found themselves often needing to work outside of conventional hours, as well as using technology such as Teams and Zoom.
In addition, new legal changes meant formal processes had to be set aside, and researchers found that tenants were having earlier conversations with their landlord about their financial situation, which helped build trust.
During the first six month of the coronavirus pandemic, the courts were banned from hearing any possession cases. After the courts reopened, various restrictions on evictions remained, including longer notice periods and a ban on bailiffs entering homes.
Fay Shanahan, corporate director of operations at WHG, said: “We quite often hear that one of the positive things to come out of the pandemic is a better sense of community that saw us pulling together to support our neighbours and rally around to care for those in need of help in a way we haven’t before.
“This was true for our income collections teams, too. The feeling across the country that we were all in it together meant housing associations across the country were approaching things differently.”
The report outlined a number of lessons for associations to take away from the pandemic, including how a supportive approach to income management, which is built on flexibility and trust, can be as effective as enforcement.
It also highlighted how technology and people-centred services improved job satisfaction and that eviction for rent arrears should never be seen as a success.
Ms Shanahan added: “Tenancy sustainment has always been a keen priority for social housing providers. However, the suspension of traditional legal enforcement options available to teams to deal with rent arrears also made a change in approach vital.
“As we look to the future, black clouds loom. Inflation is at a 30-year high and energy prices are soaring, which will leave many of our customers choosing between heating and eating. We can’t solve the cost of living crisis, but lessons from this report will help us support our customers to stay safe in their homes.”
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