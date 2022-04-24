Majority of landlords report fall in rent arrears during pandemic, research finds

The research set out to investigate how the 20 landlords, including Optivo, Sovereign and Stockport Homes, responded to the prospect of skyrocketing arrears as more tenants were forced into economic hardship.

Titled What happens when the rule book is taken away, the report argued that the cultural and legal changes brought on by lockdown restrictions meant associations had to transform how they worked with their tenants.

A report based on 20 landlords, commissioned by PlaceShapers, WHG and the National Housing Federation (NHF), found the majority had reduced the rent debt owed to them over the course of the pandemic.

Researchers found that the lockdown restrictions provided an opportunity for creativity and innovation as staff got to grips with a fast-changing external environment and found themselves often needing to work outside of conventional hours, as well as using technology such as Teams and Zoom.

In addition, new legal changes meant formal processes had to be set aside, and researchers found that tenants were having earlier conversations with their landlord about their financial situation, which helped build trust.

During the first six month of the coronavirus pandemic, the courts were banned from hearing any possession cases. After the courts reopened, various restrictions on evictions remained, including longer notice periods and a ban on bailiffs entering homes.

Fay Shanahan, corporate director of operations at WHG, said: “We quite often hear that one of the positive things to come out of the pandemic is a better sense of community that saw us pulling together to support our neighbours and rally around to care for those in need of help in a way we haven’t before.

“This was true for our income collections teams, too. The feeling across the country that we were all in it together meant housing associations across the country were approaching things differently.”