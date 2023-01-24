Majority of large social landlords using tenant survey that yields more positive results, research shows

In the three years to last September, 60% of housing associations with 1,000 or more homes were using transactional surveys, which on average produce results 15 percentage points higher than perception surveys.

The latter are a requirement for recording data under new tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs), which will become a regulatory requirement under the new regime. This means many landlords may see satisfaction rates fall when the new regime comes in.

Housemark, which shared the data with Inside Housing, said that over a third of those associations have since carried out perception surveys ahead of the upcoming move to more consumer-focused regulation, with many more planned or under way.

Transactional surveys involve the landlord carrying out a survey only after it interacts with a tenant, for example after a repair.

Perception surveys involve a completely random sample of tenants or a full census.

Jonathan Cox, director of data at Housemark, said: “The issue with this, of course, in light of emerging regulation is that transactional surveys typically produce results that are around 15 percentage points higher than when the same question is asked in a perception survey.”

It comes after a report by the data firm on how landlords are performing against the TSMs, which revealed that overall tenant satisfaction has dropped by five percentage points to 79% since 2020.