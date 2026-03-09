Make MEES work for older private renters

The national Warm Homes Agency is a welcome development, but advice should be also available locally for both landlords and tenants. All guidance must be accessible and information should be placed in spaces we know older people go to, like GP surgeries.

We found that housing of poor quality can be a major barrier to energy efficiency improvements. To tackle this, there must be a ‘whole-property perspective’. We are calling for the Decent Homes Standard and MEES to be aligned on both objectives and timing. There should also be specific grants to tackle poor housing conditions where they are a barrier to energy improvements.

“All tenants must be empowered by the proposed PRS database being made accessible to all. Older tenants should also be given the right to refuse work that they feel would simply be too difficult to endure”

Many older private renters have told us that they’re also very concerned about how MEES changes could mean rent hikes or eviction afterwards because of landlords capitalising on improvements. There must be protections from this, and we think these protections should be a condition of the grants and loans that enable energy efficiency improvements. Local authorities and the PRS Ombudsman must also be given the resources to enforce standards.

All tenants must be empowered by the proposed PRS database being made accessible to all. Older tenants should also be given the right to refuse work that they feel would simply be too difficult to endure.

We are also calling on the UK government to create an energy social tariff, in addition to MEES, to make sure that reaching net zero reduces fuel poverty.

Undoubtedly the UK government is doing the right thing by renters by introducing changes to MEES. A cold home can be ruinous to older people’s physical and mental health, and the cost of heating an energy-inefficient private rented home can put a major strain on what is likely an already low income. But it must be done right.

By taking a tenant-centred approach, MEES can work for renters of all ages, including those in later life. With a holistic approach, like the one Independent Age is calling for, this policy can be a success for our net zero aims, for renters’ comfort and for their pockets.

Joanna Elson, chief executive, Independent Age