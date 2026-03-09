Make MEES work for older private renters

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The Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards have the ability to improve things for the private renters that need them most, but only if enacted effectively, writes Joanna Elson, chief executive of Independent Age
Renters of all ages should see significant, positive changes over the coming years. With the Renters’ Rights Act set to be implemented in May, and the Warm Homes Plan committing to raising Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) for the private rented sector (PRS) in England and Wales, it’s almost certain that the experience of renting is set to improve.
As a charity supporting older people in financial hardship, we campaigned hard for and welcome both of these changes. But it’s crucial that they’re done right.
Last week, we released Out of the cold: Making Minimum Energy Standards work for older private renters, a report based on research with older renters and professionals from the energy advice sector. It identifies issues and risks with the current plan for MEES and also how the system can be improved to make sure raising MEES is done effectively.
Older private renters can be overlooked, but they are a group more likely to be in financial hardship, with one-third in poverty after housing costs. They are also more likely to live in the oldest, coldest and therefore least energy-efficient homes. So, it’s important that this policy works for older renters, some of the people who need it most.
Although 74% of older tenants told us they’d be willing to live with some disruption for a more energy-efficient home, our research showed that others can be nervous of this, so much so that they could refuse proposed improvements.
“Only one in four older private renters know the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of their home”
To make sure that this doesn’t happen, we are recommending that the relevant assessments consider the most appropriate efficiency solutions for older people, and that landlords and tradespeople agree on a workplan with tenants, with allowances made for older renters to stay in their home. If this is not possible, grants should be available for temporary relocation, as a portion of the grant already available for energy efficiency.
Our polling also showed that only one in four older private renters know the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of their home and that many are confused about the terms used to describe energy efficiency. Many are also in the dark about what their rights are and what support is available to them. At the moment, there is no UK government guidance about MEES targeted at tenants. We think this needs to be remedied to ensure the success of the policy.
The national Warm Homes Agency is a welcome development, but advice should be also available locally for both landlords and tenants. All guidance must be accessible and information should be placed in spaces we know older people go to, like GP surgeries.
We found that housing of poor quality can be a major barrier to energy efficiency improvements. To tackle this, there must be a ‘whole-property perspective’. We are calling for the Decent Homes Standard and MEES to be aligned on both objectives and timing. There should also be specific grants to tackle poor housing conditions where they are a barrier to energy improvements.
“All tenants must be empowered by the proposed PRS database being made accessible to all. Older tenants should also be given the right to refuse work that they feel would simply be too difficult to endure”
Many older private renters have told us that they’re also very concerned about how MEES changes could mean rent hikes or eviction afterwards because of landlords capitalising on improvements. There must be protections from this, and we think these protections should be a condition of the grants and loans that enable energy efficiency improvements. Local authorities and the PRS Ombudsman must also be given the resources to enforce standards.
All tenants must be empowered by the proposed PRS database being made accessible to all. Older tenants should also be given the right to refuse work that they feel would simply be too difficult to endure.
We are also calling on the UK government to create an energy social tariff, in addition to MEES, to make sure that reaching net zero reduces fuel poverty.
Undoubtedly the UK government is doing the right thing by renters by introducing changes to MEES. A cold home can be ruinous to older people’s physical and mental health, and the cost of heating an energy-inefficient private rented home can put a major strain on what is likely an already low income. But it must be done right.
By taking a tenant-centred approach, MEES can work for renters of all ages, including those in later life. With a holistic approach, like the one Independent Age is calling for, this policy can be a success for our net zero aims, for renters’ comfort and for their pockets.
Joanna Elson, chief executive, Independent Age
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