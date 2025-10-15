Making a difference for 125 years and beyond

In the last year, we’ve reached a major milestone, delivering £1bn in social value. This is in no small part due to the work of Clarion Futures, which delivers one of the largest social investment programmes in the UK. Since 2016, through Clarion Futures, almost 70,000 people have been supported into jobs and training. This year, we’ve ramped up our work to support people into green jobs, providing opportunities for our residents, while helping to tackle the skills shortages that threaten to curtail our retrofit ambitions and delivery.

Behind the numbers are lives changed for the better, including Reinaldo, whose story is featured in our Making a Difference report. He’s a great example of the power of Clarion Futures, securing his dream role as a retrofit and domestic energy assessor thanks to a programme of tailored support that helped him tackle the barriers that stood in his way. “We’ll continue working in partnership across the sector and with government to ensure that ambition is matched by action, and that we stay on course to deliver against our long-term goals”

As well as supporting individuals, through Clarion Futures we also provide funding to our network of grassroots partners working in communities nationwide to support our residents. Community gardens and art classes, well-being spaces and digital skills workshops are just a few examples of projects that we’ve supported, providing opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to learn new skills, improve the places they call home and meet new people from all walks of life.

Looking ahead, we’re under no illusion about the complexity of the environment we operate in. While we’ve made important strides, significant challenges remain – from economic uncertainty and rising regulatory demands to growing pressure on resources.

Our mission now is to remain focused and proactive. We’ll continue working in partnership across the sector and with government to ensure that ambition is matched by action, and that we stay on course to deliver against our long-term goals.

There’s no quick fix – but we’re in it for the long haul, and are determined to lead with transparency, share what we learn, and show what genuine environmental and economic sustainability looks like in practice.

I’m proud to be part of the team leading Clarion today, and I hope that with our careful stewardship we’ll be able to ensure Clarion can continue making a difference for another 125 years and beyond.