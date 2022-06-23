Making a diversity strategy that changes things

Some skills and areas of expertise can be learned, but there is nothing quite like first-hand experience. Little did I know when I was growing up – as a person of colour living on a council estate – that I was gaining vital lived experience for my future board member role in the social housing sector.

Joining ForHousing’s board recently felt like a bit of a full circle moment for me. Having had a varied career covering everything from sales and sponsorship to events and heading up Manchester Pride, it now feels like I was supposed to land in the housing sector.

Embedding equity, diversity and inclusion

It’s been a privilege to support ForHousing in developing its new equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) strategy. Tough work to improve equity is a core part of most housing associations.

From what I’ve seen so far, I believe the social housing sector is spearheading EDI – a long way ahead of other sectors I’ve worked in. Housing associations are living their values and showing how EDI becomes a thread running through absolutely every part of an organisation.