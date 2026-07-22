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Making community energy work for social housing
Interactive content
22.07.26
by Inside Housing
Sponsored by
Sureserve
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Community energy and the social housing sector need to develop closer ties, argued panellists at our roundtable, hosted in partnership with Sureserve #UKhousing
Sponsored by
Sureserve
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sustainability
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