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Making community energy work for social housing

Interactive content22.07.26by Inside Housing
Sponsored by Sureserve
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LinkedIn IHCommunity energy and the social housing sector need to develop closer ties, argued panellists at our roundtable, hosted in partnership with Sureserve #UKhousing
Sponsored by Sureserve
Asset managementPolicySponsored contentsustainability
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