Making Energy Performance Certificates fit for purpose

Since Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) were introduced in 2007, they have been used for an expanding list of purposes. While they were intended to allow people who are buying, renting or building properties to compare energy performance easily, they are now used in policy relating to net zero, renters’ rights, fuel poverty and more.

This means that EPCs are increasingly used for purposes that they are not well aligned with, creating the risk that policies do not achieve their goals.