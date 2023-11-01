Making Energy Performance Certificates fit for purpose

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The metrics, methodology and uses of domestic Energy Performance Certificates should be reformed to accelerate building decarbonisation and expand access to warm homes, writes Fay Holland
Since Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) were introduced in 2007, they have been used for an expanding list of purposes. While they were intended to allow people who are buying, renting or building properties to compare energy performance easily, they are now used in policy relating to net zero, renters’ rights, fuel poverty and more.
This means that EPCs are increasingly used for purposes that they are not well aligned with, creating the risk that policies do not achieve their goals.
The performance gap between the modelled energy use in EPCs and the measured energy use of buildings has been well documented. There is also inconsistency in the results achieved by different domestic energy assessors for the same property. An increased focus on measured energy performance, harnessing the potential of smart meter data and innovative technologies, could drastically improve the accuracy and consistency of EPCs.
Energy Systems Catapult believes that the metrics, methodology and uses of domestic EPCs should be reformed to align with the decision-making needed to accelerate building decarbonisation and expand access to warm homes.
It is our view that EPCs should have three outcome-based metrics: energy use, climate impact and energy cost. These metrics should carry equal weight and would be aligned most closely with the outcomes most of interest to owners, occupiers and decision makers.
Policy and regulatory uses should be aligned to the relevant metrics in the reformed EPC system. For example, policy relating to fuel poverty should use the energy cost metric, while net zero policy should focus on the climate impact metric.
“There is an urgent need to update the EPC system if we are to succeed in decarbonising buildings and improving outcomes for households”
The climate impact metric could be used to enable a powerful policy driver for the decarbonisation of domestic and non-domestic buildings, aligned with carbon budgets.
The EPC would then be complemented by a smart building rating (SBR), which would indicate a building’s capacity to provide flexibility to the electricity system. Shifting energy demand to times when it is abundant, clean and cheap will be essential as the UK moves towards greater dependency on intermittent renewables.
Doing so can reduce energy bills and drive down system costs. The SBR would reflect the presence of low-carbon technologies capable of delivering flexibility, such as electric vehicle chargers, heat pumps, smart thermal stores, batteries and solar.
The methodologies currently underlying EPC ratings – Standard Assessment Procedure and Reduced Data Standard Assessment Procedure – need updating to address inaccuracies in the current system and to better align them with the goal of building decarbonisation. The end goal should be for an EPC to be based on the measurement of a building’s energy performance, but it may be several years before the technology and market is mature enough to make that a reality.
Digital building passports should be established to bring together information about a property and enable a ‘live’ EPC to be updated more regularly with accurate prices and emissions factors and for changes to a property, such as new insulation or heating systems, to be registered as and when they happen.
The move to digital building passports would enable EPCs to be placed into a wider context, allowing property owners and occupiers to understand the decarbonisation pathways of their local area and make informed decisions about their own property.
“It is our view that EPCs should have three outcome-based metrics: energy use, climate impact and energy cost”
As more and more UK councils adopt local area energy planning (LAEP), EPCs can provide a way to engage households with the changes expected in their areas. LAEPs is a data-driven and whole energy system, evidence-based approach that sets out to identify the most effective route for local areas to contribute towards meeting the national net zero target.
Understanding the pathway their area will be taking can help property owners make decisions about their own buildings. For example, a LAEP might identify an area as suitable for a heat network or as a priority area for heat pump roll-out. If EPCs give people recommendations that contradict LAEP plans, this could lead to confusion and disengagement.
There is an urgent need to update the EPC system if we are to succeed in decarbonising buildings and improving outcomes for households. Improving accuracy and consistency through greater emphasis on measurement, aligning the metrics with net zero and bringing in the needs of the wider system would all help to unlock this potential.
Fay Holland, senior energy policy advisor, Energy Systems Catapult
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