Making sure resident governance is not lost in our merger

I spent much of the year designing and then recruiting to a new resident governance structure. This process is now complete so that the resident strategy group, which I chair, gets involved in a wide range of projects overseeing our performance and helping set strategic objectives.

Regional panels then focus on service delivery in specific geographies and can question our local neighbourhood and maintenance teams about the services received. Service panels help us focus on specific areas of delivery, such as reviewing our complaint-handling. Special advisory networks then give us a flexible approach to ensuring residents with a wide range of specific needs are addressed.

Finally, we have a resident scrutiny panel, which investigates specific aspects of Southern Housing’s service and recommends improvements, such as on tenancy sustainment. All of these have a route to our board where four residents sit.