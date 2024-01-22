Making sure resident governance is not lost in our merger

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Billy Brown explains how legacy housing associations Optivo and Southern Housing Group worked to prioritise a resident voice strategy since the merger to form Southern Housing
Few would dispute that the 12 months since the merger of Optivo and Southern Housing Group to form Southern Housing in December 2022 have been one of the most eventful and challenging periods in the sector’s history.
Increased development costs caused by rising interest rates and high inflation have made it difficult for the sector to deliver much-needed new housing at the rate it previously has, all while navigating important issues such as building safety and decarbonising current and future housing stock.
A key reason for the merger was to create resilience in the face of economic pressures, but also to improve services. Both legacy organisations recognised that they could do things better and deliver long-term benefits for residents if they embarked on an improvement journey together.
We still hold that view very strongly, but we’ve had to adapt to the environment we work in a way that the sector probably has not had to before – and it’s been a fascinating learning curve.
I spent much of the year designing and then recruiting to a new resident governance structure. This process is now complete so that the resident strategy group, which I chair, gets involved in a wide range of projects overseeing our performance and helping set strategic objectives.
Regional panels then focus on service delivery in specific geographies and can question our local neighbourhood and maintenance teams about the services received. Service panels help us focus on specific areas of delivery, such as reviewing our complaint-handling. Special advisory networks then give us a flexible approach to ensuring residents with a wide range of specific needs are addressed.
Finally, we have a resident scrutiny panel, which investigates specific aspects of Southern Housing’s service and recommends improvements, such as on tenancy sustainment. All of these have a route to our board where four residents sit.
“Both legacy organisations recognised that they could do things better and deliver long-term benefits for residents if they embarked on an improvement journey together”
We’ve recruited a diverse group of highly committed residents, with a wide range of professional and personal expertise, and we’re working closely with colleagues to improve services and hold the organisation to account for service delivery at a local and corporate level. I’d argue that it’s critical that the boards of large housing associations have the right skills mix – and that includes the lived experience. This must extend beyond tokenism and lip service.
Having people around the board table with lived experience provides the support and depth of knowledge to ensure residents needs are articulated and amplified. Few people these days would deny that diverse boards make better decisions. Numerous studies have shown this to be the case.
In our sector where residents are unable to move if they don’t like their landlord, it’s even more important that board diversity includes a substantial resident voice.
We’ve used the skills mix and lived experience of our resident representatives to help scrutinise, challenge, influence and contribute new ideas to the way we tackle the challenges ahead.
This has directly led to investment of £800,000 in resourcing up the complaints team, while also reviewing all complaints on damp and mould, so that we could co-create our new damp and mould action plan. Our resident steering groups produced our first co-created building safety strategy for consultation and inputted significantly into Southern’s newly delivered sustainability strategy, as well as the soon to be released design guide for new homes.
We have piloted tenant satisfaction measures and have set a baseline. We are also monitoring performance against our newly created customer service promise.
“It’s critical that the boards of large housing associations have the right skills mix – and that includes the lived experience… This must extend beyond tokenism and lip service”
The creation of many of these policies would have been out of the reach of residents before the merger, instead being the domain of housing officers or consultants. The merger has provided an opportunity to strengthen our resident governance structures and with our initial one in place, new alternative models of engagement will be explored, with a review anticipated to be completed during 2024-25.
Already we feel we have a voice and we believe it’s beginning to have a positive effect. We were able to demonstrate this to the Housing Ombudsman and Regulator for Social Housing when they joined us at our recent resident steering group away day. Our key point to them was that when systems are aligned, they will really start to see co-created services that meet resident needs.
In the meantime, we were able to categorically show how Southern Housing is drawing residents’ input into the integration processes for key resident-facing services.
We know we have a lot to do to complete the post-merger integration of the two legacy organisations and transform our business, and we know that progress takes time, but I believe our commitment to resident governance will be a key ingredient in assuring our long-term success.
Billy Brown, chair of resident strategy group, Southern Housing
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