Making the case for major investment in social housing

“It is clear that the housing system is not working for families on low incomes and the government solutions are not working either.” That is one of the central conclusions of a research paper calling for an additional £11-14bn a year capital investment by government into homes for social rent. Late last year, the paper picked up the prestigious Thinkhouse Early Career Researcher’s Prize (ECRP).

This year’s competition was the “toughest ever”, say judges, who applauded the report by Joe Elliott and Rachelle Earwaker for its “well set-out argument”.

The prize, supported by Inside Housing and sponsored by Altair, L&Q and Aster Group, was set up by Thinkhouse to promote and encourage a new generation of researchers. Thinkhouse curates reports that propose ways to increase the amount and quality of the UK’s housing stock and the related ‘economic, social and community’ benefits of doing so.

A panel of judges, led by founder Richard Hyde, says the paper was a “super professional presentation, a well set-out argument and backed up by evidence”.

The panel adds: “It’s a good review of existing support. This report gives perspective on low-income private renters. It contains an interesting use of data to generate a proposal about the number of social homes required to help move a significant amount of people out of poverty due to being in unaffordable housing.”

The panel continues: “This year’s ECRP competition was the toughest ever, so Mr Elliott and Ms Earwaker’s win was against some very interesting papers.”