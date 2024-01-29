Making the numbers add up to help landlords tackle damp and mould

To tackle damp and mould, the sector needs to move from a reactive approach to a data-driven one, writes Zack Hodge, head of Photobook at Housemark

To tackle damp and mould, the sector needs to move from a reactive approach to a data-driven one, writes Zack Hodge, head of Photobook at Housemark #UKhousing

The numbers on tackling damp and mould are daunting. There are around 4.9 million social housing properties across the UK, managed by 1,600 organisations. For those housing providers with over 1,000 homes (364) to inspect even half of their properties would require an average of 900 inspections per landlord per year. And for all those homes, we have just a handful of damp and mould specialists.

But the numbers also hold the answers to help landlords tackle the damp and mould challenge. Our analysis has found that housing providers already have much of what they need – here’s how to harness this data to plan an effective approach.

During the summer of 2023, we conducted a number of pilots of our Photobook inspection tool with Housemark members, following the roll-out of a specific damp and mould feature. Aside from highlighting the extent of the pressures being felt, we also found that the lack of resources was resulting in extra costs, with damp and mould surveyors being contracted to carry out inspections that in-house teams do not have the capacity to deal with.

This comes as housing providers have also had to deal with the increased fire door checks that have been required since January 2023.