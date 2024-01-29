Making the numbers add up to help landlords tackle damp and mould

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To tackle damp and mould, the sector needs to move from a reactive approach to a data-driven one, writes Zack Hodge, head of Photobook at Housemark
The numbers on tackling damp and mould are daunting. There are around 4.9 million social housing properties across the UK, managed by 1,600 organisations. For those housing providers with over 1,000 homes (364) to inspect even half of their properties would require an average of 900 inspections per landlord per year. And for all those homes, we have just a handful of damp and mould specialists.
But the numbers also hold the answers to help landlords tackle the damp and mould challenge. Our analysis has found that housing providers already have much of what they need – here’s how to harness this data to plan an effective approach.
During the summer of 2023, we conducted a number of pilots of our Photobook inspection tool with Housemark members, following the roll-out of a specific damp and mould feature. Aside from highlighting the extent of the pressures being felt, we also found that the lack of resources was resulting in extra costs, with damp and mould surveyors being contracted to carry out inspections that in-house teams do not have the capacity to deal with.
This comes as housing providers have also had to deal with the increased fire door checks that have been required since January 2023.
Lack of expert resources within housing associations and councils is a huge blocker in dealing with damp and mould proactively. Based on average existing resources, for landlords to inspect all their properties once would take 23 years, never mind in the cyclical manner that would be required to keep on top of any new cases.
Things will only get worse. Another winter without action will see further escalation of the problem.
A lasting change can only happen with the use of intelligent and co-ordinated data. The sector needs to move from a reactive approach of damp and mould being reported by residents or spotted on unrelated home visits, to a data-driven one.
“Lack of expert resources within housing associations and councils is a huge blocker in dealing with damp and mould proactively”
The Better Social Housing Review recommended that housing associations should work together to conduct and publish a thorough audit of all social housing in England.
There is no way we can tackle damp and mould proactively and effectively without understanding our homes. And sometimes the data can be surprising. We might assume that older homes are the only ones suffering damp issues, but we have come across new builds with problems, often due to incorrectly installed insulation and poor sign-off and handover processes.
That is why it is vital to gather and use robust data to understand and deal with the damp and mould issue in our social housing stock, moving to a more proactive, predictive and preventative system. Cases are already on the increase once more this winter, so the sooner we get a grip on the problem, the better.
Our pilots and investigation of the damp and mould issue across our member organisations found that to understand and predict the behaviour of our housing stock, we need to gather a staggering 47 pieces of data for each property. This is far more than taking simple reading with a moisture detection device and we have meticulously categorised crucial data into 10 key areas to tackle damp and mould effectively.
These 10 areas include repairs data, providing a historical blueprint of property activities, and inspection data, encompassing everything from stock condition and property assessment to tenant interactions. Then there is the building’s anatomy, where we scrutinise construction materials, insulation quality, Energy Performance Certificate ratings and spatial metrics.
Compiling almost 50 data points for each of our homes sounds daunting, but we know that much of the required information is already held by housing providers. The challenge is bringing it together into one place, in a simple to use, predictive and intuitive system. Thanks to progress in AI and algorithms, we are in a good place to do this.
“Acknowledging that tenants aren’t inspectors but vital partners in this quest, it’s imperative to foster a collaborative effort”
Once collated, using this data effectively is the way forward in tackling and solving our sector-wide damp and mould issues, allowing landlords to create a ‘prioritisation matrix’ for their homes, ensuring resources are targeted effectively where needed.
Educating residents on preventative measures and actions to take upon detection is key. Acknowledging that tenants aren’t inspectors but vital partners in this quest, it’s imperative to foster a collaborative effort. Housing teams, thus freed up by predictive analytics, can focus on supporting and empowering tenants, particularly the vulnerable, in mitigating damp and mould.
This two-fold action – leveraging data intelligence and enhancing tenant co-operation – is essential for a sustainable resolution to this pervasive issue.
This need for effective data handling has led us to further develop our approach in Photobook, working with a specialist professor of microbiology to write programmes specific to varying levels of damp and mould risk, alongside guidance for residents, landlords and staff working on the ground.
The numbers may be tough on damp and mould, but harnessing them to predict and prevent problems before they occur means limited resources can be used more effectively.
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