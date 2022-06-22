Man charged with fraud after investigation into cladding assessments

Merseyside Police confirmed yesterday that it had charged Thomas Michael Clarke, 33, of Knowsley Lane, Prescot, with fraud by false representation in relation to the signed EWS1 forms.

The EWS1 form was created by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in December 2019 as a way of unsticking the housing market after leaseholders living in buildings with potentially dangerous cladding were unable to sell due to banks being wary of providing mortgages.

These forms require an appropriate professional to oversee the checks and sign off the forms.

If a completed EWS1 form gives a building a clean bill of health, then a mortgage provider will lend on the building. However, if it deems that remedial works are needed, leaseholders could be unable to sell for months or even years until the work is completed.