Man in court after being charged with fraud over 88 EWS1 fire safety forms

Appearing in the Liverpool Magistrates Court yesterday, Thomas Michael Clarke, 33, of Rainhill, St Helens, indicated a plea of not guilty to the charge, with the case now set to move to the Crown Court.

Mr Clarke was charged in June after a 19-month investigation by the Merseyside Police into allegations around fraudulently signed EWS1 forms.

According to the prosecution, between 17 March 2020 and 23 July 2020, Mr Clarke is alleged to have committed fraud in dishonestly making false representations with regards to the signing of 88 EWS1 forms with the name Sophie Magee, without her knowledge or consent.