Man in court after being charged with fraud over 88 EWS1 fire safety forms

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A Merseyside man has appeared in court in relation to a charge of fraud by false representation following a police investigation into signatures on 88 External Wall System 1 (EWS1) cladding safety assessments.
Appearing in the Liverpool Magistrates Court yesterday, Thomas Michael Clarke, 33, of Rainhill, St Helens, indicated a plea of not guilty to the charge, with the case now set to move to the Crown Court.
Mr Clarke was charged in June after a 19-month investigation by the Merseyside Police into allegations around fraudulently signed EWS1 forms.
According to the prosecution, between 17 March 2020 and 23 July 2020, Mr Clarke is alleged to have committed fraud in dishonestly making false representations with regards to the signing of 88 EWS1 forms with the name Sophie Magee, without her knowledge or consent.
The prosecution added that this was with the intention of obtaining money to the value of £17,600 for himself, and this was contrary to sections 1 and 2 of the Fraud Act 2006.
The EWS1 form was created by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in December 2019 as a way of unsticking the housing market after leaseholders living in buildings with potentially dangerous cladding were unable to sell due to banks being wary of providing mortgages.
These forms require an appropriate professional to oversee the checks and sign off the forms.
If a completed EWS1 form gives a building a clean bill of health, then a mortgage provider will lend on the building. However, if it deems that remedial works are needed, leaseholders could be unable to sell for months or even years until the work is completed.
The case was initially referred to Merseyside Police by the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau.
Because of the seriousness of the charge, the chair of the bench declined jurisdiction on the case and it will be commuted to the Crown Court.
Mr Clarke will now stand in front of the Crown Court on 31 August, when he will enter his plea. He was given unconditional bail.
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