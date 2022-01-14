Managing agent trade body tells members to stop issuing Section 20 notices for cladding work

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Agents that manage private buildings with dangerous cladding should not issue notices of work to leaseholders following Michael Gove’s building safety announcements, the body representing these organisations has said.
The Association of Residential Managing Agents (ARMA) has sent notices to its members advising them not to send out cladding-related Section 20 notices for the foreseeable future, with the expectation that any future cladding work on buildings taller than 11 metres will be covered by the government’s new £4bn fund.
Nigel Glen, chief executive of ARMA, said that he would be taking the government at “face value” around the funds available for blocks between 11 and 18 metres and as a result has written to his biggest members advising them not to issue these notices.
A circular with the same advice has also been sent out to other members. ARMA represents 347 managing agents, which manage 60,000 blocks that house 1.6 million leaseholders.
Inside Housing has asked the National Housing Federation, the body that represents more than 900 housing associations, if it has, or will, issue similar advice to housing association, but it said that further engagement is needed with the government following Monday’s announcement.
Section 20 notices are issued to leaseholders by managing agents and social landlords to alert them that they intend to carry out work that will cost each leaseholder over £250.
Thousands of leaseholders in blocks across the country have been issued Section 20 notices ahead of cladding works beginning, with many often finding out the true scale of the costs through this.
The move by ARMA comes after a discussion between the body and building safety minister Lord Greenhalgh, in which he urged the group not to issue Section 20 notices following Mr Gove’s proposals earlier this week.
Mr Glen told Inside Housing: “The government has specifically requested that where there is money there, you shouldn’t be issuing these notices and we are going to take them on face value regarding that.”
Following my call Nigel Glen has informed me that an email has been sent out regarding not sending out S20 notices for cladding costs in medium rises to CEOs of the 10 largest managing agents + in addition a circular going out tonight to both @ARMAleasehold + @IRPMONLINE members.— Stephen Greenhalgh #GetBoostedNow (@team_greenhalgh)
Following my call Nigel Glen has informed me that an email has been sent out regarding not sending out S20 notices for cladding costs in medium rises to CEOs of the 10 largest managing agents + in addition a circular going out tonight to both @ARMAleasehold + @IRPMONLINE members.— Stephen Greenhalgh (@team_greenhalgh) January 10, 2022
He added that he felt this was “fair and reasonable” and did not want ARMA’s members to cause leaseholders any unwanted extra stress. Nevertheless, he underlined that this was just advice that the body was providing to members and that they could still decide against following it.
On Monday, Mr Gove declared that no leaseholder living in a building taller than 11 metres should pay a penny towards cladding remediation and pledged £4bn to fixing blocks between 11 and 18 metres. As part of his plan, the housing secretary expects developers to pay for the extra £4bn and will be holding showdown talks with them over the coming weeks to try and reach an agreement by March.
Following his speech, Mr Gove repeatedly told MPs that he would also be looking to bring in statutory protections for leaseholders against non-cladding costs. This is expected to be done through amendments to the Building Safety Bill.
Following the Grenfell Tower fire, inspections of blocks have uncovered widespread non-cladding issues such as defective or non-existent fire-stopping and fire breaks as well as other compartmentation issues.
Mr Glen said he was very happy with hearing both of these from the government, but added that the organisation did require some extra clarity regarding how non-cladding issues would be paid for as his members were getting a lot of queries regarding this.
He has now written to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to get clarity on this, particularly on where the funding for this will come from.
Within that letter he used the example of a 15 metres tall building with widespread compartmentation issues, where the developer has gone bust and cannot be sued, and where the leaseholders bought the freehold. He said that as far as he could tell, the £4bn fund would not cover these costs.
Mr Glenn said: “I listened to the statement about non-cladding protections with a smile on my face, but we need to know how exactly it fits in the system.
“We want to talk pretty quickly and that is why we have come up with that example, if the department can answer how it works in that specific situation, I feel a lot of the other examples go away.”
He added: “We are trusting the money will be found, we just need to know how because I can’t tell leaseholders at the moment.”
The move has been welcomed by cladding campaign groups. Liam Spender, a member of Leasehold Knowledge Partnership, said: “I welcome anything that avoids creating situations like the one seen at Skyline in Manchester, where remediation was done too soon to qualify for help.
“I appreciate there will be a difficult balance to strike between safety and residents’ financial security, but the expectation is that landlords in both the public and private sectors will put resident interests first.”
When asked by Inside Housing if it would be following ARMA, the NHF said it needs to engage with the government more.
Victoria Moffett, head of the fire and building safety programmes at the NHF, said: “The National Housing Federation is pleased the government is taking action to ensure leaseholders are not picking up building safety costs, but instead the organisations that created this problem – developers, construction firms and manufacturers – foot the bill.
“Like many other organisations, we look forward to understanding more of the detail behind the announcements on Monday. We were pleased to hear from the secretary of state that the provision and improvement of social housing is a priority for this government and housing associations will continue to work with his department to help put an end to this crisis.”
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