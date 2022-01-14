Managing agent trade body tells members to stop issuing Section 20 notices for cladding work

Following his speech, Mr Gove repeatedly told MPs that he would also be looking to bring in statutory protections for leaseholders against non-cladding costs. This is expected to be done through amendments to the Building Safety Bill.

Following the Grenfell Tower fire, inspections of blocks have uncovered widespread non-cladding issues such as defective or non-existent fire-stopping and fire breaks as well as other compartmentation issues.

Mr Glen said he was very happy with hearing both of these from the government, but added that the organisation did require some extra clarity regarding how non-cladding issues would be paid for as his members were getting a lot of queries regarding this.

He has now written to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to get clarity on this, particularly on where the funding for this will come from.

Within that letter he used the example of a 15 metres tall building with widespread compartmentation issues, where the developer has gone bust and cannot be sued, and where the leaseholders bought the freehold. He said that as far as he could tell, the £4bn fund would not cover these costs.

Mr Glenn said: “I listened to the statement about non-cladding protections with a smile on my face, but we need to know how exactly it fits in the system.

“We want to talk pretty quickly and that is why we have come up with that example, if the department can answer how it works in that specific situation, I feel a lot of the other examples go away.”

He added: “We are trusting the money will be found, we just need to know how because I can’t tell leaseholders at the moment.”

The move has been welcomed by cladding campaign groups. Liam Spender, a member of Leasehold Knowledge Partnership, said: “I welcome anything that avoids creating situations like the one seen at Skyline in Manchester, where remediation was done too soon to qualify for help.

“I appreciate there will be a difficult balance to strike between safety and residents’ financial security, but the expectation is that landlords in both the public and private sectors will put resident interests first.”

When asked by Inside Housing if it would be following ARMA, the NHF said it needs to engage with the government more.

Victoria Moffett, head of the fire and building safety programmes at the NHF, said: “The National Housing Federation is pleased the government is taking action to ensure leaseholders are not picking up building safety costs, but instead the organisations that created this problem – developers, construction firms and manufacturers – foot the bill.

“Like many other organisations, we look forward to understanding more of the detail behind the announcements on Monday. We were pleased to hear from the secretary of state that the provision and improvement of social housing is a priority for this government and housing associations will continue to work with his department to help put an end to this crisis.”