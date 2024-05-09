Managing director of modular house builder TopHat reveals departure

Andrew Shepherd had been in post at the Goldman Sachs-backed builder since October 2020.

Writing on Linkedin, Mr Shepherd said he was “moving on to a new challenge” after a “roller coaster near-four years in the world of modular housebuilding”.

He continued: “I wish my colleagues all the best moving forward and would like to express my personal gratitude for all their hard work and dedication.

“The team has achieved so much under some, let’s be honest, challenging circumstances.”

A spokesperson for TopHat said Mr Shepherd’s departure was connected to “personnel losses” amid a “period of restructuring”.

They said: “2023 was a challenging period for the housing sector at large, where a tough inflationary climate coincided with supply chain disruption. And, as a newer industry, MMC has been hit harder still.

“Despite the growing understanding that volumetric modular is a key part of the solution to the housing crisis, we can’t yet see signs of the market coming back and have needed to take prudent action to ensure the business remains healthy, protected, and ready for the upturn when it comes.

“This has meant some scaling back, and some personnel losses in this period of restructuring.”