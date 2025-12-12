Managing flood risk through a framework

Flood risk includes physical risks such as damage to the assets; commercial risks such as reductions in asset value and income; and human risk to the occupants. Flood risk comes in many forms, including riverbanks overflowing, tidal and coastal, sewage overflow, reservoirs, canals and dams overflowing, surface water run-off and excess ground water. Operational plans are required to manage these impacts.

PIC’s framework utilises the Environment Agency’s data on building stock and flood risk to understand the scale of the issue. PIC’s assessment is informed by external sector specialists such as valuers, insurers and water consultants. We look at five broad flooding risk indicators: the flood zone rating, probability level, return period for the asset, likelihood, and future risk. The latter can only be determined by specialist modelling. We identify where more modelling or acts of development mitigation are appropriate, which reduces the need for expensive retrofit or repair work.

Flood risk managed

An example of the flood risk framework in action is PIC’s £130m investment in Millers Quay, a waterfront scheme in the Wirral. PIC worked with the developer to commission surveys which confirmed the dock wall had voids below the waterline. A repair specification with a minimum design lifetime of 50 years was developed and repairs were undertaken with full quality assurance checks. Mitigation helped PIC deliver this sustainable, award-winning urban regeneration.

PIC prioritises investment in low-risk flooding areas, seeks to limit and diversify assets in areas with flood defences, and excludes assets in high-risk flood areas without flood defences, except for water infrastructure. We look at the number of years we will own an asset and the likelihood of a flooding event occurring in the current year. Clearly, flood risk can be managed, as demonstrated by the Netherlands and its comprehensive flood management strategy. However, a framework is required to shape the management and mitigation of

a strategy, which the flood risk framework provides.