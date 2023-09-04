Manchester approves 4,800 homes in city centre, with 15% affordable

One of the North’s biggest urban regeneration projects, the Victoria North scheme was previously called the Northern Gateway, and is made up of seven neighbourhoods across 155 hectares.

Under the scheme, 1,000 homes have already been approved, with many now under construction.

Hilary Brett, project director at FEC, said: “Red Bank is one of the most under-used areas in Manchester, but its proximity to the city centre and the existing natural assets of the River Irk and St Catherine’s Wood make it the ideal location for a thriving new neighbourhood.

“We are delighted to have received approval and want to thank everyone who has been involved and supported the project to get us to this point.”

Gavin White, Manchester City Council’s executive member for housing and development, said: “It’s great to see the momentum continue for this part of the Victoria North programme. This area of the city centre has lain dormant for many years, and it should be cause for celebration that, through our partnership with FEC, we can ensure it meets its full potential.

“Red Bank will be a new and exciting neighbourhood for our ever-growing city, and we look forward to implementing the next steps in the long-term journey of delivering Victoria North.”