Manchester approves 4,800 homes in city centre, with 15% affordable

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A major development is set to be built on the northern edge of central Manchester after the latest phase of the city’s £4bn Victoria North masterplan received planning approval.
Manchester City Council’s planning committee last week gave consent to two planning applications backed by Far East Consortium (FEC), the Hong Kong developer working with the local authority.
Across the two sites, 4,800 homes will be built, with around 730 (15%) being affordable. As part of the wider regeneration project, 15,000 homes will be built over the next 15 years.
The first application approved by the council was for 3,250 new homes on the Red Bank site, including an affordable housing provision of 20% that equates to around 650 homes.
It also includes a 210-place primary school, 6,300 sq m of commercial space and a health centre.
A further 1,551 apartments and townhouses will be built in a series of high rises of up to 34 storeys at Dantzic Street. This development will only include 5%, or 78, affordable homes.
According to the developer, the buildings will be delivered to a high sustainability standard, which will include the installation of solar panels, heat pumps and green and brown roofs.
One of the North’s biggest urban regeneration projects, the Victoria North scheme was previously called the Northern Gateway, and is made up of seven neighbourhoods across 155 hectares.
Under the scheme, 1,000 homes have already been approved, with many now under construction.
Hilary Brett, project director at FEC, said: “Red Bank is one of the most under-used areas in Manchester, but its proximity to the city centre and the existing natural assets of the River Irk and St Catherine’s Wood make it the ideal location for a thriving new neighbourhood.
“We are delighted to have received approval and want to thank everyone who has been involved and supported the project to get us to this point.”
Gavin White, Manchester City Council’s executive member for housing and development, said: “It’s great to see the momentum continue for this part of the Victoria North programme. This area of the city centre has lain dormant for many years, and it should be cause for celebration that, through our partnership with FEC, we can ensure it meets its full potential.
“Red Bank will be a new and exciting neighbourhood for our ever-growing city, and we look forward to implementing the next steps in the long-term journey of delivering Victoria North.”
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