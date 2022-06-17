Manchester City Council seeks new partner for LGBTQ+ extra-care scheme

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Manchester City Council has launched the search for a developer and operator to build the UK’s first purpose-built LGBTQ+ majority extra-care development.
The scheme on Russell Road in south Manchester will be jointly run by the successful housing operator, Manchester City Council and the LGBT Foundation.
The search begins after the local authority opted not to press ahead with partnering with Anchor, which owns the site.
The new housing association partner will own and be responsible for designing the scheme through a co-production approach with its partners alongside a community steering group made up of local people in Whalley Range and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Once built, the housing association partner will also manage the scheme, with care services commissioned by the council, support provided to LGBTQ+ residents by the LGBT Foundation, and allocations agreed by a panel made up of all three partners along with the care provider.
The local authority had been in negotiations with Anchor, a national older person’s housing provider, around a land deal for the site. The deal would have also seen them operate the LGBTQ+ majority extra-care development.
Recent news releases from Anchor showed that the provider was actively involved in the scheme as recently as February.
Gavin White, executive member for housing and development at Manchester City Council, said: “The Russell Road scheme is a flagship, first of its kind development that will create a safe and welcoming housing community for older LGBTQ+ people in Manchester – and we remain absolutely committed to delivering the homes the community needs.
“The three partners have agreed that the local management arrangements required to meet the specific needs of LGBTQ+ communities within Manchester mean there will be other organisations better-suited than Anchor to take it forward.
“The council – in partnership with the LGBT Foundation – are in the process of seeking a new development and management partner for the extra-care development.”
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Housing 2022, the Chartered Institute of Housing’s annual conference, returns on 28-30 June at Manchester Central.
With the government’s landmark social care white paper placing a greater emphasis on housing, we’ve introduced the specialist housing stream at Housing 2022. This will explore how to urgently boost the supply and quality of housing and services for older and disabled people and all groups of people with specialist needs.
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