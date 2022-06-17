Manchester City Council seeks new partner for LGBTQ+ extra-care scheme

The scheme on Russell Road in south Manchester will be jointly run by the successful housing operator, Manchester City Council and the LGBT Foundation.

The search begins after the local authority opted not to press ahead with partnering with Anchor, which owns the site.

The new housing association partner will own and be responsible for designing the scheme through a co-production approach with its partners alongside a community steering group made up of local people in Whalley Range and members of the LGBTQ+ community.