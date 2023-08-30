Manchester City Council to spend £47m on social housing upgrades

The large North West authority has managed around 12,500 council-owned properties since it brought its ALMO, Northwards Housing, back in-house in 2021.

Now the council is embarking on what it described as its biggest upgrade programme “in years”, with plans to improve 2,000 homes, enhance fire safety in its high-rise buildings, and install new kitchens and boilers.

A £2m portion of the fund has been earmarked for essential adaptations, making sure the needs are met of residents with accessibility requirements and ensuring they can live in their homes independently for longer.

The fund also includes £5m towards improving the fire safety of the city’s tower blocks, including sprinkler systems and wider fire safety improvements, such as flat compartmentation, new fire doors and better access routes.