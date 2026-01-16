Manchester City Council’s 10-year plan expected to hit new affordable delivery targets not seen for decades

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Manchester City Council has predicted it will see affordable housebuilding reach levels not seen since the 1990s, while 2025 was its “best year yet”.
The local authority said the number of affordable housing completions last year was the highest in more than 15 years, at 791 out of a total 2,993 new homes.
This means just over a fifth of Manchester City Council’s target of 10,000 new affordable homes by 2032 has been achieved.
As part of the same 10-year housing strategy, the council is aiming for 36,000 new homes in total, of which 31% have already been delivered.
Of the 791 new affordable homes completed in 2025, 59% were for social rent, compared with only 32% at the beginning of the strategy period.
The local authority said: “2025 was the best year yet for the housing strategy period. The number of affordable homes completed last year was the largest number in more than 15 years – and the council expects the 2025-26 financial year to be the largest delivery of any financial year going back to the mid ’90s.”
It said there is a “strong pipeline” of new homes which is “driven by strong partnership working and despite ongoing challenges in the construction market”.
There are currently 1,459 affordable homes on site, which includes 814 (56%) for social rent.
A further 2,704 homes have planning permission or an application submitted, of which 45% are social rent homes.
Since 2022, when the housing strategy launched, 86% of new affordable homes have been delivered in partnership with social landlords using Homes England funding and council-owned land, according to the local authority.
It also said the upcoming Social and Affordable Homes Programme, which has an expectation for 60% of new homes to be social rent, will “help social rent homes become more viable, particularly in the city centre”.
Manchester City Council’s update also said it will consult on a new empty homes strategy and launch a new scheme to combat tenancy fraud in the coming weeks.
Gavin White, executive member for housing and development at the council, said the housing strategy was “designed to be ambitious” on delivery in order to “help meet demand as Manchester’s population continues to grow”.
He continued: “Four years in and we are already seeing positive progress against our targets and we know that our strong pipeline of major projects will continue to grow in the coming years.
“Our progress so far is a testament to the strong work partnerships we have in Manchester and the registered providers that are committed to delivering the homes our residents need.
“Building homes at scale – particularly social rent housing – remains a major challenge for cities across the UK, but we have created a really strong base of projects that will help accelerate new home building in the coming years.”
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