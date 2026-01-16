Manchester City Council’s 10-year plan expected to hit new affordable delivery targets not seen for decades

A further 2,704 homes have planning permission or an application submitted, of which 45% are social rent homes.

Since 2022, when the housing strategy launched, 86% of new affordable homes have been delivered in partnership with social landlords using Homes England funding and council-owned land, according to the local authority.

It also said the upcoming Social and Affordable Homes Programme, which has an expectation for 60% of new homes to be social rent, will “help social rent homes become more viable, particularly in the city centre”.

Manchester City Council’s update also said it will consult on a new empty homes strategy and launch a new scheme to combat tenancy fraud in the coming weeks.

Gavin White, executive member for housing and development at the council, said the housing strategy was “designed to be ambitious” on delivery in order to “help meet demand as Manchester’s population continues to grow”.

He continued: “Four years in and we are already seeing positive progress against our targets and we know that our strong pipeline of major projects will continue to grow in the coming years.

“Our progress so far is a testament to the strong work partnerships we have in Manchester and the registered providers that are committed to delivering the homes our residents need.

“Building homes at scale – particularly social rent housing – remains a major challenge for cities across the UK, but we have created a really strong base of projects that will help accelerate new home building in the coming years.”