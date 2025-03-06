Manchester councils reveal plans for 7,000 homes

“We will deliver huge change in Strangeways in the coming years, working alongside the people who live and work there, and as we move to consultation in the coming weeks, we want to speak to local people and businesses about how we can make this part of the city thrive.”

Both councils will meet to discuss the plans next week. Following their approval, a consultation on the SRF will begin at the end of March.

Salford mayor Paul Dennett said: “We’ve been on a journey of growth and regeneration in recent years, and our work has changed the landscape in different parts of Salford for the benefit of our residents. It’s now time to focus on the Cambridge area and working with colleagues in Manchester, this framework provides us with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do that.

“This framework proposes options for the Salford part of the SRF, taking into account the requirements of residents and local businesses and the need for quality housing in the area. The key will be to balance these needs with what the long-term flood data is telling us and how we future-proof the area against climate change.

“I’d urge everyone with a vested interest in this area, whether you’re a resident or business, to engage with the consultation process and work with us help shape the future of this part of the city.”

The draft SRF has been prepared on behalf of Manchester and Salford councils by Avison Young, with Maccreanor Lavington Architects, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Schulze + Grassov, Civic Engineers, Useful Projects and Placed.

In July 2024, Manchester revealed that more affordable homes had been built in the city in the previous year than at any time in the past decade.