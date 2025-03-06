Manchester councils reveal plans for 7,000 homes

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Two Manchester councils have outlined development plans that could see up to 7,000 new homes delivered across seven neighbourhoods.
Manchester City Council and Salford City Council will partner on what they believe are ambitious long-term regeneration proposals for the Strangeways and Cambridge areas ahead of public consultation.
The draft strategic regeneration framework (SRF) reports will be heard by both councils’ executive and cabinet committees, before outlining wide-scale investment and development across the 130-hectare site.
It is estimated in the SRF that the combined development areas could see up to 7,000 new homes delivered across seven different neighbourhoods, plus increased commercial floorspace and potentially 4,500 jobs.
The framework outlined a development approach that will support Manchester Council’s target to become a zero-carbon city by 2038 and takes on board other environmental factors, including potential flooding linked to climate change.
The plans also build on the work of the Operation Vulcan policing initiative to provide a platform for businesses, alongside a major new urban park.
The SRF stated that HM Prison Manchester – formerly Strangeways Prison – remains a significant barrier to the regeneration ambitions in this part of the city and the framework will act as an engagement tool with the Ministry of Justice around the long-term future of the prison.
Bev Craig, leader of Manchester Council, said: “We have an opportunity to create a platform for development and investment, enabled by the successful work carried out by the Operation Vulcan partnership, to support businesses to grow and prosper in these neighbourhoods – creating thousands of new jobs and support the ongoing growth of our city – alongside a major new public park and new homes, including council, social and genuinely affordable housing.
“We know this area has challenges, including the prison that presents a key barrier to the regeneration of the area, but we also know that there is energy and a community brimming with potential.
“We will deliver huge change in Strangeways in the coming years, working alongside the people who live and work there, and as we move to consultation in the coming weeks, we want to speak to local people and businesses about how we can make this part of the city thrive.”
Both councils will meet to discuss the plans next week. Following their approval, a consultation on the SRF will begin at the end of March.
Salford mayor Paul Dennett said: “We’ve been on a journey of growth and regeneration in recent years, and our work has changed the landscape in different parts of Salford for the benefit of our residents. It’s now time to focus on the Cambridge area and working with colleagues in Manchester, this framework provides us with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do that.
“This framework proposes options for the Salford part of the SRF, taking into account the requirements of residents and local businesses and the need for quality housing in the area. The key will be to balance these needs with what the long-term flood data is telling us and how we future-proof the area against climate change.
“I’d urge everyone with a vested interest in this area, whether you’re a resident or business, to engage with the consultation process and work with us help shape the future of this part of the city.”
The draft SRF has been prepared on behalf of Manchester and Salford councils by Avison Young, with Maccreanor Lavington Architects, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Schulze + Grassov, Civic Engineers, Useful Projects and Placed.
In July 2024, Manchester revealed that more affordable homes had been built in the city in the previous year than at any time in the past decade.
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