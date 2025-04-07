Manchester landlord sets out ambitious 10,000-home growth plan

A Greater Manchester landlord has unveiled plans to expand its portfolio to 10,000 homes in the next five years, to meet demand for new housing #UKhousing

The provider’s new five-year plan sets out plans to build 1,300 homes for social and affordable rent, as well as shared ownership and sale through Gecko Homes, its profit-for-purpose sales and management partner.

Southway Housing Trust currently owns and manages 6,700 homes in south Manchester, but intends to increase this number by building more, alongside acquiring properties from other associations.

Southway’s plan involves expanding beyond its core areas of Burnage, Chorlton, Didsbury and Withington, to new neighbourhoods in east Manchester, Trafford, Stockport and Tameside.

It will also be built around six themes: homes, customers, neighbourhoods and communities, sustainability, growth and colleagues.

Each will come with clear actions to meet targets. With that in mind, the landlord has committed to investing £5m in communities to support customers’ independence, health and well-being.

The five-year plan was developed in conjunction with its residents, with the landlord receiving over 1,000 responses from customers and colleagues as part of surveys, workshops and events.

Hazel Makinson, chair of Southway’s parent board, said: “It’s been great to see this plan develop in close collaboration with customers, and the board is confident that it helps to secure a strong future for Southway and its communities.”