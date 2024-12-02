Manchester landlords target 20% recruitment from tenants

The initiative, called the 20% Movement, came from the 26 chief executives of the Greater Manchester Housing Providers (GMPH) and their reflections on the book The Good Ancestor by Roman Krznaric, which encourages people to think about their descendants.

The membership body settled on a pledge that by 2034, 20% of staff in each housing association will be from a social renting household.

According to Great Places Housing Group, many landlords do not currently measure this and those that do, have between 7% and 8%.