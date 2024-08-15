Manchester names development partner for £500m project

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Manchester City Council has named its development partner for the regeneration of Wythenshawe town centre.
Developer Muse has been selected for the £500m project, which is expected to deliver more than 1,750 new homes.
The North West council said the appointment will speed up the long-term regeneration programme intended to deliver “significant affordable housing”.
This will be in addition to a new public square, shops, net-zero carbon commercial space, and community and cultural space over the next 10 years.
Development work is expected to begin in 2025.
The council acquired the Wythenshawe Civic Centre in 2022 and has consulted with residents and businesses on the investment proposals for the area.
In October, it announced that it was looking for a development partner to deliver the scheme.
The joint-venture partnership aims to deliver the UK’s first positive energy district in Wythenshawe, which means it would produce at least as much energy as it consumes.
Savills and DWF Group managed the procurement exercise.
Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council, said bringing Muse in as development and investment partner “means we can quickly progress to begin delivering on proposals that will genuinely transform the town centre in the coming years”.
She said: “Muse brings with them a wealth of experience in transformational and sustainable development projects and we look forward to working closely with them to bring forward plans for the town centre quickly.
“Regeneration is about much more than buildings. It is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create jobs, deliver secure and affordable housing, tackle deprivation, strengthen community and create opportunity for the people of Wythenshawe.
“In the meantime, we are still progressing initial investment at the Civic – including the new public square, culture hub and food hall as a statement of intent around our ambition for Wythenshawe.”
Phil Marsden, managing director for Muse North West, said the developer will work closely with the council, “other local partners and the local community, to deliver against an ambitious and bold strategy, one which delivers a community-centric, climate-resilient and inclusive Wythenshawe Civic.
“Our team has engaged closely with the community and listened to local people. We will work with, and build on, what already makes Wythenshawe special. We are committed to addressing the challenges and seek to change perceptions,” he added.
According to a council report in July, more affordable homes have been built in Manchester in the past year than at any time in the past decade.
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