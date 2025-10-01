Manchester seeks to boost affordable homes target for major schemes

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Manchester City Council will require almost a third of homes in major housing schemes to be affordable if its new local plan goes ahead.
The target of 30% affordable housing, including 70% at social rent, would apply to developments of 10 or more homes under the draft strategy, which went out to consultation this week.
It would be a major uplift from the council’s current requirement for 20% of housing in larger schemes to be affordable, including 5% at social rent.
Purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) in the city will also be expected to provide some affordable housing for students for the first time under the new plan.
Work on the exact targets is still ongoing but a proposed target of 20% of student bedspaces to be available at affordable rent, defined as 80% of the market rate, has been put forward in the strategy.
Viability assessments for these schemes will also be brought in, and developers would have to meet the same conditions to be exempt from affordable housing as in non-student schemes.
Explaining the move to bring in affordability targets to the sector, the draft plan cited a report that highlighted rising numbers of students living in the mainstream private sector and said new policy should respond to affordability challenges.
It follows reports earlier this year of strain on private student accommodation due to rising living costs.
The new plan is set to be finalised by next year and adopted in summer 2027.
It comes three years after Manchester set a target to deliver 36,000 new homes by 2032, including 10,000 affordable homes.
Gavin White, executive member for housing and development at the council, said the updates to the plan will help it “achieve and exceed” this target.
He pointed out that last year the city built its largest number of council and social homes for a decade.
Mr White said: “Manchester has huge ambitions to make our city even better with great neighbourhoods and more good-quality homes and well-paid jobs for all of our residents. Our hugely ambitious housing strategy is delivering thousands of genuinely affordable council and social homes in the city.”
He added: “The local plan helps guide appropriate development in the city to make sure that it supports Manchester’s growth and provides a blueprint for development going through the planning process.
“In order to meet our housing ambitions, we are consulting on increasing the percentage of affordable housing required, to bring it in line with our existing housing strategy.”
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