Manchester seeks to boost affordable homes target for major schemes

The target of 30% affordable housing, including 70% at social rent, would apply to developments of 10 or more homes under the draft strategy, which went out to consultation this week.

It would be a major uplift from the council’s current requirement for 20% of housing in larger schemes to be affordable, including 5% at social rent.

Purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) in the city will also be expected to provide some affordable housing for students for the first time under the new plan.