Manchester United’s new stadium plans include 17,000 homes as part of wider regeneration

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More than 17,000 new homes are being proposed as part of Manchester United’s plans for a new stadium and regeneration of the Old Trafford area.
The football club has confirmed plans to build a new 100,000-capacity stadium, while its current 115-year-old ground is expected to be demolished.
As part of the proposals, the area around Old Trafford would be redeveloped. This is being hailed as the biggest sports-led regeneration scheme since Stratford for the London 2012 Olympics.
However, questions have been raised about who will pay for the wider development. Rachel Reeves, the chancellor of the exchequer, said she supported the project, without giving further detail.
Manchester United is reportedly hoping the stadium could be finished within five years, but no official timeline has been put on the regeneration scheme.
Further details about the proposed 17,000 new homes, such as the likely affordable element, have also yet to be released.
Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, has been part of a taskforce overseeing plans for Old Trafford’s regeneration.
He said: “Our common goal on the taskforce has been to try to unlock the full power of the club for the benefit of its supporters and for Greater Manchester as a whole – creating thousands of new homes and jobs. If we get this right, the regeneration impact could be bigger and better than London 2012.”
Lord Sebastian Coe, who chaired the taskforce, added: “Our exploratory work is now complete, and we will hand over responsibility to Manchester United for delivery of the stadium, and the mayoral development corporation to drive forward the wider regeneration.”
The Greater Manchester Combined Authority previously identified the Old Trafford Regeneration Scheme as one of its six “growth locations” across the region.
Architectural firm Foster + Partners, which is designing the stadium and leading the masterplan for the regeneration, has produced images and scale models of the proposed new stadium and redeveloped area.
Manchester United said these will “provide a masterplan for more detailed feasibility, consultation, design and planning work as the project enters a new phase”.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, said: “The government has identified infrastructure investment as a strategic priority, particularly in the North of England, and we are proud to be supporting that mission with this project of national, as well as local, significance.”
Omar Berrada, the club’s chief executive, said “further consultation” will take place to ensure that “fans and residents continue to be heard as we move towards final decisions”.
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