Manchester United’s new stadium plans include 17,000 homes as part of wider regeneration

More than 17,000 new homes are being proposed as part of Manchester United’s plans for a new stadium and regeneration of the Old Trafford area #UKhousing

As part of the proposals, the area around Old Trafford would be redeveloped. This is being hailed as the biggest sports-led regeneration scheme since Stratford for the London 2012 Olympics.

The football club has confirmed plans to build a new 100,000-capacity stadium, while its current 115-year-old ground is expected to be demolished.

However, questions have been raised about who will pay for the wider development. Rachel Reeves, the chancellor of the exchequer, said she supported the project, without giving further detail.

Manchester United is reportedly hoping the stadium could be finished within five years, but no official timeline has been put on the regeneration scheme.

Further details about the proposed 17,000 new homes, such as the likely affordable element, have also yet to be released.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, has been part of a taskforce overseeing plans for Old Trafford’s regeneration.

He said: “Our common goal on the taskforce has been to try to unlock the full power of the club for the benefit of its supporters and for Greater Manchester as a whole – creating thousands of new homes and jobs. If we get this right, the regeneration impact could be bigger and better than London 2012.”