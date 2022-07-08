Many housing issues cannot simply wait for the Conservative Party to sort itself out

Michael Gove is out, along with most of the department’s ministers. How will their replacements measure up? (picture: Parliament TV)

Michael Gove is out, along with most of the department’s ministers. How will their replacements measure up? (picture: Parliament TV)

A Commons committee had to cancel because there was no levelling-up department minister available. With so much uncertainty, what will happen to housing policy? asks @jules_birch #UKhousing

Coming in as temporary secretary of state is the familiar figure of Greg Clark , who according to some reports this morning has told civil servants that Mr Gove will be back soon.

Stuart Andrew set a new record for a housing minister, with just 148 days in the job and no time even for an Inside Housing interview to be published.

Over at the department that keeps changing its name, Michael Gove has been sacked and most of the more junior ministers have resigned.

Many Conservatives want another (Dominic Raab) to take over as temporary prime minister. And two more (Grant Shapps and ex-housing secretary Sajid Javid) could run as candidates for the permanent job.

“Stuart Andrew set a new record for a housing minister, with just 148 days in the job and no time even for an Inside Housing interview to be published”

It was a scandal involving one ex-housing minister (Christopher Pincher) that triggered the revolt against Boris Johnson.

So it’s back to the future and all change at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) as the dust begins to settle from the political chaos of the past two weeks.

Confused? Significant new policy announcements are by convention ruled out until there is a new permanent leader and cabinet. But this did not stop Theresa May enshrining the net zero by 2050 commitment in law before she left office and Mr Johnson is not noted for following convention.

Meanwhile, the political chaos leaves many existing policies up in the air. One of the most contentious will be completely familiar to Mr Clark. As in 2015, he arrived in the job at Downing Street hell-bent on extending the Right to Buy to housing association tenants.

“Mr Gove gave a personal commitment that the money for Right to Buy would come from across the government and not come from existing DLUHC budget… However, it remains to be seen what that pledge is worth now that he has gone”

Back then, Mr Clark negotiated a voluntary deal with the National Housing Federation that would see the government fund the discounts.

The issue disappeared into the long grass and a regional pilot after the proposed levy on the forced sales of higher-value council houses collapsed under the weight of its own contradictions.

Revived by Mr Johnson, the idea is now back at a national level, but the problem of how to fund the discounts remains.

Mr Gove gave a personal commitment that the money would come from across the government and not come from existing DLUHC budget, such as the Affordable Homes Programme. However, it remains to be seen what that pledge is worth now that he has gone and whether he really had an agreement with the Treasury. Naturally enough, the chancellor has changed as well.

The same uncertainties will also surround other policy areas where progress owed much to Mr Gove’s drive and experience in Whitehall.

“If it’s not Mr Gove, will a new housing secretary after the leadership election really be as determined to stand up to interest groups such as house builders, property companies and landlords that have traditionally supported and funded the Conservatives?”

On building safety, the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign has expressed its thanks to Mr Gove and his officials but also its concern about progress in turning developer remediation pledges into contracts and finalising secondary legislation due on 20 July.

Mr Clark proved to be an able and pragmatic secretary of state the first time around, but progress may still require him to get rapidly up to speed on the issues in what is a temporary position.

And, if it’s not Mr Gove, will a new housing secretary after the leadership election really be as determined to stand up to interest groups such as house builders, property companies and landlords that have traditionally supported and funded the Conservatives?

Will they be as challenging as Mr Gove was to “Thatcher-worshipping Tories” on the need for more social housing?