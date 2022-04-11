Mapping a three-way merger: BPHA, Futures Housing Group and Flagship Homes’ union in numbers

Homes

BPHA: 19,527

Futures Housing Group: 10,315

Flagship Homes: 32,000

The merger will draw together Flagship’s homes across East Anglia with BPHA and Futures’ properties in the East Midlands to create a housing association that stretches from Essex to northern Derbyshire.

With more than 60,000 homes, the new landlord will become one of the largest associations in the UK.

Development programmes

BPHA: 2,500 new homes between 2023 and 2028

Futures Housing Group: 250 new homes a year until 2024

Flagship Homes: 4,000 new homes in five years

Flagship, the largest of the housing associations, currently has the biggest building programme, with its last financial report stating plans to deliver 4,072 new social housing properties over the next five years.

BPHA’s development strategy sees it aim to construct 2,500 new homes in a similar timescale.

Futures plans to invest £193m into new homes by 2024, based on a target of 250 new homes a year. Although a spokesperson said the association is “currently reviewing our forecasts in light of the many challenges facing the construction industry at the moment including material and labour shortages.”

Both Flagship and Futures are involved in strategic partnership agreements with Homes England under the current programme, which runs until 2026. A partnership between Futures, EMH and Midland Heart received £171.7m to build 3,551 affordable homes in the next five years, while Flagship received £93m to build 1,500.