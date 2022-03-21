March 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The March 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
Building safety special: a whistleblower warns of how fire risk assessments are being censored, why leaseholders are still having to wait for their buildings to be fixed, how the devolved nations are dealing with the cladding crisis, the dangers of single staircases, and the story of the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign; how landlords in Cardiff are tackling under-representation; an interview with new Crisis chief Matt Downie; plus all the latest news, analysis and comment
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