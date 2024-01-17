Margins to hit ‘record lows’ as Moody’s warns on negative outlook 

The credit rating agency said it expected operating margins among the landlords it rates to hit a record low of 19% for the 2024 financial year, as organisations continue to grapple with high costs.

A “modest rise” in operating margins is expected in the next financial year.

“Housing associations will struggle to contain costs and reverse the downward trend of their core social housing businesses in 2024,” a new report from Moody’s said.

It said high costs will “persist for repairs and maintenance, a major area of spending”.