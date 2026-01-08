Marine pollution rules in Wales leave over 2,000 pipeline homes at standstill

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Community Housing Cymru (CHC) has called for an exemption from nutrient neutrality requirements for affordable housing, warning that more than 2,000 homes are currently stalled.
The sector body said the development of 2,110 units across West Wales had stalled since Natural Resources Wales issued new planning advice on marine nitrates last summer.
This includes 941 homes “at a critical stage” – with some due to start on site before Christmas – and 1,169 in the pipeline, according to data gathered from CHC’s membership of housing associations across Wales.
Natural Resources Wales warned in June last year that nutrient pollution is contributing to the poor condition of some sites in several marine Special Areas of Conservation, including in Anglesey, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Swansea.
The environmental regulator wrote to the country’s chief planning officer the following month with interim advice on approving housing developments that could affect water bodies in these areas.
It said: “New developments leading to an increase in nitrogen discharges directly to, or catchments draining to these sites may contribute to unfavourable condition of, or undermine measures to restore these features.
“We therefore advise planning authorities that a conclusion of no adverse effect on site integrity may be drawn in a habitats regulations assessment, where any plans or projects in these areas with the potential to increase nutrient discharges can secure appropriate mitigation and demonstrate nutrient neutrality for nitrogen.”
In response, the Welsh government set up a Marine Nitrates Development Taskforce, which will investigate options to “ensure that development resumes as quickly as possible”.
“Action is required to address this and it has potentially significant implications for local planning authority decisions, where development may contribute to nutrient loads, and knock-on impacts for development and its associated industries,” Jayne Bryant, Wales’ cabinet secretary for housing and local government, said in October.
The government has also provided additional financial support to affected areas to “enable them to quickly put in place the measures required for developments to proceed”, including over £500,000 to the West Wales Nutrient Management Board and up to £1.5m over three years to support local authorities to implement nutrient neutrality measures.
Before Christmas, the government provided an update on the taskforce’s work, noting that tools such as a nutrient calculator had been identified to aid developers and planning officers.
CHC has welcomed the taskforce and said the housing sector is “eager to collaborate and be an integral part of finding these solutions”. The sector body said it has written to the cabinet secretary requesting to be kept involved.
On the stalled affordable housing sites, CHC said: “Whilst some sites are having their pre-commencement conditions amended to pre-occupation conditions to allow building to progress, the nitrate issue will still need to be resolved before occupancy, and at this stage the route to overcome that is unclear.”
If a temporary exemption for affordable housing developments is not possible, the Welsh government should “fast-track exploring mitigation measures to allow the sites to continue”, CHC said.
The sector body also highlighted the need to prevent future housing development being stalled by implementing a “more resilient approach”, pointing to a similar issue around phosphates pollution in 2021.
CHC added: “The housing sector understands and shares concerns about the quality of our natural habitats and takes its environmental responsibilities seriously.
“However, many in the industry feel the current planning restrictions are a blunt instrument, stopping vital homes from being built while in comparison, the bigger polluters are largely unchallenged.
“We need a more proportionate approach and a new, comprehensive strategy to tackle all forms of pollution to safeguard our rivers and seas.”
Natural Resources Wales has been contacted for comment.
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