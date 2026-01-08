Marine pollution rules in Wales leave over 2,000 pipeline homes at standstill

The government has also provided additional financial support to affected areas to “enable them to quickly put in place the measures required for developments to proceed”, including over £500,000 to the West Wales Nutrient Management Board and up to £1.5m over three years to support local authorities to implement nutrient neutrality measures.

Before Christmas, the government provided an update on the taskforce’s work, noting that tools such as a nutrient calculator had been identified to aid developers and planning officers.

CHC has welcomed the taskforce and said the housing sector is “eager to collaborate and be an integral part of finding these solutions”. The sector body said it has written to the cabinet secretary requesting to be kept involved.

On the stalled affordable housing sites, CHC said: “Whilst some sites are having their pre-commencement conditions amended to pre-occupation conditions to allow building to progress, the nitrate issue will still need to be resolved before occupancy, and at this stage the route to overcome that is unclear.”

If a temporary exemption for affordable housing developments is not possible, the Welsh government should “fast-track exploring mitigation measures to allow the sites to continue”, CHC said.

The sector body also highlighted the need to prevent future housing development being stalled by implementing a “more resilient approach”, pointing to a similar issue around phosphates pollution in 2021.

CHC added: “The housing sector understands and shares concerns about the quality of our natural habitats and takes its environmental responsibilities seriously.

“However, many in the industry feel the current planning restrictions are a blunt instrument, stopping vital homes from being built while in comparison, the bigger polluters are largely unchallenged.

“We need a more proportionate approach and a new, comprehensive strategy to tackle all forms of pollution to safeguard our rivers and seas.”

Natural Resources Wales has been contacted for comment.