Mark Washer: Starmer out, Burnham in? What does leadership change mean for housing?

When I started writing this on a sunny Sunday on the South Coast, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer was considering his future. As I finish it on Monday, I am listening to his resignation speech. I can only guess what will happen when nominations open in July, but it looks likely that Andy Burnham will be thinking of a very different future over the coming months.

Whenever there is a change of political leadership, especially at the top of government, the leaders of organisations face an assessment of the changes it will bring and must anticipate what it will mean, not just now but for decades to come.

In recent years, these assessments have been coming thick and fast, thanks to six prime ministers in less than 10 years (not to mention the number of housing secretaries and ministers), which is challenging for a sector like housing that thrives on stability.

Through all the drama, often the overall difference of that change in leadership will be small but some will leave a long legacy of either success or difficult choices.