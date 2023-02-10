Market uncertainty and drop in land sales prompt annual surplus warning from G15 giant

The 120,000-home landlord made the admission in a stock market update today, which forecast that its full-year post-tax surplus will come in between £240m and £260m, having previously said it would be in the range of £260m and £280m.

This projection is still significantly higher than last year’s surplus of £154m.

L&Q reported that in the nine months to the end of December 2022, its post-tax surplus was down 31% to £138m, and turnover dipped 4% to £793m.

Like its G15 peers, L&Q is facing a wide spectrum of challenges, including the building safety crisis, tackling damp and mould in homes, and the wider economic issues affecting the property market.

In its update, the association reported that its turnover from land sales in the nine months slid from £108m to £19m – a drop of 82%.