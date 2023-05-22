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May 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News22.05.23by Inside Housing

The May 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe May 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

What L&G pulling out of modular housing means for the sector; procurement special, including how landlords are dealing with price volatility and inflation, how associations are coping with contractors shutting down and a look at the struggle to recruit procurement professionals; an examination of the new chief executives at the biggest housing associations; a call to join a coalition to end homelessness; plus all the latest news, analysis and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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